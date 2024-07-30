Justin Turner traded to Mariners

BOSTON — Probably the most energetic group on this Commerce Deadline season was at it once more with slightly over 24 hours earlier than Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT cutoff, because the Mariners swung one other high-profile deal to accumulate veteran nook infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner from the Blue Jays.
The 39-year-old was pulled throughout the second inning from the primary recreation of Toronto’s doubleheader in Baltimore and is predicted to hitch the Mariners on Tuesday at Fenway Park, the place the membership is enjoying a three-game collection.
Going again to Toronto is outfielder RJ Schreck, a ninth-round Draft decide final yr who was not too long ago promoted to Double-A Arkansas. The Blue Jays are additionally sending money within the deal to assist offset the almost $4.3 million that Turner continues to be due on a one-year, $13 million contract he signed final offseason.
TRADE DETAILS
Mariners purchase: 1B/3B Justin Turner, money issues
Blue Jays purchase: OF RJ Schreck (ranked SEA’s No. 29 prospect)
“They’re in a dogfight,” Turner mentioned of the Mariners to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “Will probably be thrilling to exit and be part of it, to assist them make a playoff run. I do know the Mariners haven’t received the division in fairly a while, so I’m hoping I generally is a piece that helps them with that and make a deep run within the playoffs.”
Turner is predicted to be an on a regular basis fixture inside a lineup that has sorely wanted reinforcements, and one which’s already added All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena within the Majors’ first Deadline blockbuster with the Rays late Thursday evening.
Turner is hitting .257/.351/.373 (.724 OPS) with six homers, 17 doubles and 31 RBIs in 348 plate appearances throughout 90 video games. However, like Arozarena, he’s been even higher since June 1, with a slash line of .299/.399/.396 (.794 OPS), price 134 wRC+ (league common is 100).
And maybe of be aware above all, Turner carries only a 17.2% strikeout charge, which might simply be the bottom amongst on a regular basis gamers on a Mariners membership that has an MLB-worst 27.7% strikeout charge.
“I simply assume, ‘professional’ — this man’s been round a very long time,” Mariners supervisor Scott Servais mentioned. “He is gone by way of quite a bit in his profession. He is been on successful groups, loads of successful groups. So there is a sure means that successful groups go about issues. And I simply assume not just for what he can do on the sphere, which I nonetheless assume he has loads of left to provide there, I feel he’ll hopefully give in different areas as nicely, serving to out a few of our younger guys.”
A profession third baseman, Turner has performed solely 5 video games there this season and 11 video games at first base, whereas serving as Toronto’s designated hitter for 71 video games.
“We hope he can play a bunch of first base for us and see the place that goes, and he’ll DH some as nicely,” Servais mentioned. “So we’ll simply wait and see how he feels when he will get right here and see what the roster seems like.”
Turner carries 86 video games of postseason expertise amongst a younger nucleus that principally lacks it. Arozarena, in the meantime, has performed in 33 playoff video games and he put collectively one of the historic runs in 2020, when his Rays ultimately fell to Turner’s Dodgers in that yr’s World Collection. Seattle additionally added leverage reliever Yimi García from the Blue Jays on Friday, who has been on 5 playoff groups.
For all their expertise, the Mariners stay a younger clubhouse. And after dealing away Eugenio Suárez and Robbie Ray final offseason, they haven’t had a powerful and profitable veteran presence.
“Actually, actually invaluable,” Servais mentioned. “I feel we have seen it occur prior to now … it might probably add quite a bit. Guys lean on gamers which were by way of it earlier than, and the way they deal with not simply the great occasions, however the down occasions.”
Buying Turner addressed a key want — for a nook infielder — however president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and normal supervisor Justin Hollander won’t be carried out.
“We have been very energetic in making an attempt to see what items are on the market that might assist us and gauge curiosity from different golf equipment,” Servais mentioned. “Typically there are offers available, typically there aren’t. However now we have not been afraid, and I feel that is sending the best message to our group and our fanbase.”
Earlier on Monday, the Mariners dealt Ty France to the Reds and acquired out from underneath the roughly $2.2 million he’s nonetheless due for 2024, sending Cincinnati slightly over half whereas additionally buying Minor League catcher Andruw Salcedo.
As for Schreck, the 24-year-old has hit .250/.392/.444 with 12 homers in 86 video games between Excessive-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this yr.
Schreck spent 4 years at Duke, however due to the COVID yr, he had one other yr of eligibility and transferred to Vanderbilt. The Mariners took him within the ninth spherical as a cash saver, signing him for simply $75,000. After a modest professional debut, he confirmed extra offensive potential than anticipated this season, incomes a latest promotion.