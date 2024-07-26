Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped

Justin Timberlake ’s lawyer mentioned Friday that the pop singer wasn’t intoxicated throughout a site visitors cease final month, as he seeks to get his drunken driving cost in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in paperwork submitted by police.

However Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with the corrected paperwork.

He additionally agreed the previous NSYNC member, who’s presently on tour in Europe, may seem just about for the continuing. Timberlake didn’t attend Friday’s listening to as his look was waived upfront.

Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke, mentioned after the listening to that police made “very vital errors” and expects the cost to be dismissed. He additionally maintained that Timberlake didn’t drive drunk.

“He was not intoxicated,” Burke informed reporters exterior courtroom. “I’ll say it once more. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated.”

Suffolk County District Lawyer Ray Tierney’s workplace, which is prosecuting the case, described the paperwork concern as a “ministerial error” and that an amended charging doc was filed July 2.

“The info and circumstance of the case haven’t been modified or amended,” spokesperson Emily O’Neil mentioned in an e-mail.

Burke, in a follow-up assertion, urged there have been different issues with the arrest paperwork however didn’t elaborate.

“The police made plenty of very vital errors on this case,” he mentioned. “In courtroom at the moment, you heard the district lawyer attempt to repair a kind of errors. However that’s only one and there are various others. Generally the police make errors and that is simply a kind of cases.”

Timberlake respects regulation enforcement and the judicial course of and cooperated with officers and handled them with respect all through his arrest final month, Burke added.

Tierney’s workplace declined to answer Burke’s feedback.

“We stand able to litigate the underlying info of this case in courtroom, fairly than within the press,” O’Neil mentioned.

Timberlake was charged with the misdemeanor on June 18 after police mentioned he ran a cease signal and veered out of his lane in Sag Harbor, a onetime whaling village talked about in Herman Melville’s basic novel “Moby-Dick” that’s nestled amid the Hamptons, round 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York Metropolis.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a 2025 BMW round 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and decided he was intoxicated, in accordance with a courtroom doc.

“His eyes have been bloodshot and glassy, a powerful odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide consideration, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he carried out poorly on all standardized area sobriety exams,” the courtroom papers mentioned.

Timberlake, 43, informed the officer on the time that he had one martini and was following some associates house, in accordance with the paperwork. After being arrested and brought to a police station in close by East Hampton, he refused a breath take a look at.

The ten-time Grammy winner started performing as a younger Disney Mouseketeer, rose to fame as a part of the boy band NSYNC and launched into a solo recording profession within the early 2000s.

___

Related Press reporter Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this story.