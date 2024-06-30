Justin Timberlake Seemingly Jokes About DWI Arrest During Boston Show

Justin Timberlake is continuous to allude to his current DWI arrest on his Overlook Tomorrow World Tour.

Throughout his Saturday evening live performance at Boston’s TD Backyard, Timberlake addressed the group and requested, “So uh, is there anybody right here tonight that’s driving?”

Because the viewers might be heard laughing in videos of the second posted to social media, Timberlake shortly adopted up by insisting, “I’m simply kidding.”

He then received critical.

“Is there anybody right here tonight, that it’s your first time right here to the present? Is there anyone right here that you simply’ve been to at least one, two, three, possibly 4 of our reveals?,” he requested the group, based on Individuals.

“For all of you that it’s your first time tonight — on a critical notice — I hope that you simply really feel the fellowship and the love,” he mentioned, based on Individuals, earlier than talking to his longtime followers. “For these of you which were with me by means of all of the bizarre haircuts … don’t act like y’all didn’t have unhealthy haircuts! I took one for the group. Perhaps like three or 4 for the group, however who’s counting. However it’s been nearly three a long time collectively, you guys.”

Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving whereas intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York on June 18. In keeping with a police assertion, the celebrity musician was “noticed working a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Road, failing to cease at a duly posted cease signal and failing to take care of his lane of journey.”

A Sag Harbor police officer pulled Timberlake over and “decided that Mr. Timberlake was working his automobile in an intoxicated situation.” He was arraigned and launched forward of his subsequent court docket date set for July 26.

The pop star beforehand alluded to his authorized troubles at his first live performance because the arrest, at Chicago’s United Heart on June 21.

“We’ve been collectively by means of ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tricky week, however you’re right here and I’m right here, and nothing can change this second proper now,” Timberlake mentioned then, based on movies shared on X (previously Twitter).

“I do know typically I’m exhausting to like however you retain on loving me and I like you proper again,” he added on the Chicago present. “Thanks a lot!”