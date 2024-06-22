Justin Timberlake Gives Speech in First Concert After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake shared a heartfelt message to his followers at his first live performance after being arrested for allegedly driving whereas intoxicated within the Hamptons.

“We’ve been collectively by way of ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tricky week, however you’re right here and I’m right here, and nothing can change this second proper now,” the singer-actor informed the Chicago crowd as they erupted in cheers, based on movies shared on X (previously Twitter).

Timberlake’s Friday tour cease on the United Middle in Chicago, Illinois, was the “Can’t Cease the Feeling!” singer’s first efficiency since being arrested by native police in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly arraigned on one rely of driving whereas intoxicated earlier than being launched with out bail.

A legislation enforcement officer pulled the entertainer over and “decided that Mr. Timberlake was working his car in an intoxicated situation. Mr. Timberlake was positioned beneath arrest, processed and held in a single day for morning arraignment,” based on a police assertion obtained by The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

The “Mirrors” artist is at the moment on his Neglect Tomorrow World Tour, which is in help of his sixth studio album, Every part I Thought I Was. Individuals journal beforehand reported that Timberlake was planning to proceed the tour following his arrest.

He concluded his speech Friday, saying, “I do know generally I’m exhausting to like however you retain on loving me and I like you proper again. Thanks a lot!”

Timberlake can be set to carry out on the United Middle in Chicago on Saturday earlier than heading to Madison Sq. Backyard in New York subsequent week.