Justin Timberlake Celebrates Anniversary with Jessica Biel at Concert

Justin Timberlake celebrated his twelfth anniversary along with his spouse Jessica Biel on stage in Montreal.

“We again! Thanks @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR,” Timberlake, 43, wrote through Instagram on Saturday, October 5, alongside a video tribute that includes clips from his current efficiency in Montreal.

He carried out in Montreal on Friday, October 4, as a part of The Overlook Tomorrow World Tour, which simply so occurred to coincide along with his and Biel’s twelfth anniversary. The video included a clip of Timberlake onstage acknowledging his spouse, 42, for “sharing” him with the gang on their particular evening.

“That is additionally a really particular night for me. My spouse is right here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” the musician stated, which was met with cheers from the gang inside Centre Bell Enviornment.

Timberlake then blew a kiss to Biel, who returned the candy gesture from simply off stage. He concluded, “So be good to her, Montreal, as a result of she’s sharing with all you guys tonight.”

Biel and Timberlake started courting in 2007 however lastly tied the knot in 2012. The pair share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The Grammy winner’s shoutout to his spouse comes 1 month after he apologized for his drunk driving arrest earlier this summer season.

“A lot of you have got been protecting me for lots of my life and, as you might know, I attempt to maintain myself to a really excessive commonplace for myself,” Timberlake stated throughout a press convention in Sag Harbor, New York on September 13. “This was not that. I discovered myself ready the place I might have made a unique resolution, however I’ve had a while to mirror on that.”

“What I’d wish to say to everybody watching and listening: Even if in case you have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a automobile,” Timberlake continued. “There’s so many options, name a pal, take an Uber, there’s many journey apps [or] take a taxi. It is a mistake that I made, however I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening proper now can study from this error.”

Timberlake was arrested in June for driving underneath the affect whereas within the Hamptons. He was held in police custody in a single day earlier than being arraigned within the morning, the place he was charged with two visitors violations and 1 rely of DWI. He was launched on his personal recognizance the next day.

An insider completely advised Us Weekly on the time of Timberlake’s arrest that Biel was “extraordinarily upset” in regards to the ordeal. “She was shocked to listen to the information and had no concept as she was working,” the supply shared. “She was actually fearful about him.”

When he appeared in courtroom a number of days later, Timberlake agreed to a plea deal and accepted a lesser cost of visitors violation. Consequently, he should full 25 to 40 hours of group service with a nonprofit. He was additionally charged $500 and required to subject a public security announcement.