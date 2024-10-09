Justin Timberlake blames ‘injury’ as he postpones N.J. show

Justin Timberlake abruptly postponed his Tuesday night time tour cease in Newark, N.J., due to an harm that he stated “is stopping [him] from performing.”

Posting an apology about an hour earlier than the present was set to start, the “Egocentric” and “Cry Me a River” crooner stated he was upset to not see his followers however was working to reschedule the present as quickly as attainable.

“I promise to make it as much as you and provides the present y’all deserve,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks guys for understanding. Admire your assist all the time.”

Timberlake, 43, didn’t disclose particulars concerning the harm and representatives for the previous ‘NSYNC frontman didn’t instantly reply Wednesday to The Occasions’ request for remark.

Disenchanted followers took to the submit’s feedback part to share their frustration, lamenting the late discover and alleging that Ticketmaster had but to share any communication concerning the postponement. One fan cheekily wrote “that is gonna wreck the tour,” a callback to Timberlake’s alleged remarks to regulation enforcement when he was arrested in June.

The singer’s message was posted at 5:45 p.m. native time, not lengthy earlier than the 7 p.m. present was set to start and shortly earlier than venue doorways opened. He’s subsequent scheduled to carry out Friday in Philadelphia however it’s unclear whether or not his harm will even scuttle that present.

The ten-time Grammy Award winner, who launched his sixth studio album, “All the things I Thought It Was,” in March, set out on his Neglect Tomorrow World Tour in April to advertise the album. He performed the Kia Discussion board in Inglewood in Could.

The tour trudged alongside even via Timberlake’s June DWI arrest within the Hamptons after allegedly failing to cease at a cease signal or keep in his lane as he left a late dinner there. The “Can’t Cease the Feeling” hitmaker, who pleaded responsible to a lesser cost of impaired driving, had his driving privileges suspended and was sentenced in September to 25 hours of neighborhood service at a nonprofit of his selecting, a $500 nice with $260 surcharge, and the requirement that he make a public security announcement concerning the risks of impaired driving.

Days after sentencing, the singer introduced the addition of a number of exhibits on his 2025 tour, including three January stops in California in Sacramento, Anaheim and Palm Springs. The singer will wrap the tour in Kansas Metropolis, Mo., on Dec. 20.

Live performance promoter Dwell Nation stated new exhibits had been added “attributable to unimaginable fan demand” and that the tour has offered greater than 1 million tickets across the globe.