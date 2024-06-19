Justin Timberlake arrested: What to know about the pop star

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving whereas intoxicated on New York’s Lengthy Island. He was launched and his subsequent court docket date is scheduled for July 26, in accordance with the Suffolk County district lawyer’s workplace. Timberlake and his representatives haven’t commented.

Right here’s what it’s good to know in regards to the 43-year-old singer:

From boy band to R&B

Timberlake started his profession at 12, starring in Disney’s “The All-New Mickey Mouse Membership” alongside future girlfriend Britney Spears. In 1995, he grew to become a number one presence in what changed into one of many best-selling boy bands of all time, NSYNC.

In 2000, their “No Strings Connected” album offered greater than 1.1 million copies in its first day and greater than 2.4 million in its first week. That set a world report for greater than a decade.

In 2002, the band went on a hiatus that grew to become everlasting. Timberlake launched a blockbuster solo profession with hits like “SexyBack,” “What Goes Round…Comes Round” and “Go well with & Tie.”

His solo debut, the Grammy-award successful “Justified,” was adopted by critically acclaimed R&B-pop data together with 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds.” It wasn’t till 2018’s people detour, “Man of the Woods,” that Timberlake’s reputation started to falter.

In March, he launched his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “All the pieces I Thought It Was,” a return to his acquainted future funk sound.

On display and on stage

Timberlake has starred in various movies and is finest identified for his position of Sean Parker within the Oscar-award successful “The Social Community” and for starring with Mila Kunis within the 2011 rom-com, “Buddies with Advantages.” Since 2016, he has had a number one position within the animated “Trolls” franchise because the voice of Department.

He has gained 10 Grammys. In 2017, he was nominated for an Oscar for his music “Can’t Cease The Feeling!” from “Trolls.” He has gained 4 Emmys for his numerous contributions to “Saturday Evening Reside.”

In April, Timberlake kicked off his “The Neglect Tomorrow” world tour, which runs by means of Dec. 20. He’s scheduled to carry out in Chicago on Friday earlier than heading to New York Metropolis’s Madison Sq. Backyard subsequent week.

The private and the general public

Timberlake grew up in Tennessee, raised by his mom, Lynn Harless — who’s credited with coining the NSYNC title — and his stepfather, Paul Harless, a Baptist church choir director.

In 2012, Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel. They’ve two sons collectively. In 2019, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel after he was seen holding palms with actress Alisha Wainwright. He wrote on Instagram that “for my household I really feel you will need to tackle latest rumors which are hurting the individuals I really like.”

In 2004, Timberlake carried out with Janet Jackson through the Tremendous Bowl. A part of their choreography included a second the place Timberlake grabbed her chest. The transfer was presupposed to reveal further cloth however as a substitute uncovered her proper breast in one among tv’s most notorious wardrobe malfunctions. Jackson was barred every week later from the Grammy telecast, inflicting an outcry.

In 2021, Timberlake featured within the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” a results of the “Free Britney” motion. Timberlake and Spears dated across the flip of the millennium. Once they ended issues, Timberlake portrayed himself because the sufferer. Spears grew to become the topic of vitriolic press, struggling the implications of his publicity. Spears’ 2023 memoir, “The Girl in Me,” devotes a number of chapters to their relationship, together with deeply private particulars.