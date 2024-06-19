Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI

UPDATED: Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in Sag Harbor on New York’s Lengthy Island, police affirm to Selection. The singer, 43, was arraigned on Tuesday morning and launched with out bail after being charged with one depend of driving whereas intoxicated.

Based on the police report, a Sag Harbor officer noticed Timberlake’s grey 2025 BMW weaving out of a lane and going by a cease signal. The officer pulled over the automobile and famous that Timberlake had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and a “robust odor” of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his ft. He then requested the singer to undertake a collection of area sobriety exams, together with strolling in a straight line and standing on one leg, on which he “carried out poorly,” in line with the report.

“I had one martini and adopted my pals dwelling,” Timberlake informed the officer, per the report. He refused three requests to take a Breathalyzer check.

“The cost was a single depend as a result of he refused the breath check,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, informed Us Weekly. “Mr. Timberlake was additionally charged with two different court docket citations, operating a cease signal and never touring within the right visitors lane.” Burke and a number of reps for Timberlake didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for additional remark.

A court docket date is scheduled for July 26, though Timberlake, who isn’t required to attend the listening to, has a live performance in Poland scheduled for that day.

“That is going to damage the tour,” Timberlake stated to the officer, sources informed the New York Put up. Nonetheless, though a conviction may end in a year-long jail sentence, the offense is a misdemeanor and it appears possible that he will likely be fined and have a 90-day suspension of his drivers’ license in New York State. Timberlake has no prior legal file.

An announcement from the Sag Harbor Police Division reads: “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was noticed working a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Avenue, failing to cease at a duly posted cease signal and failing to keep up his lane of journey. A visitors cease was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Division and upon investigation it was decided that Mr. Timberlake was working his car in an intoxicated situation.



“Mr. Timberlake was positioned below arrest, processed, and held in a single day for morning arraignment,” the assertion continues. “Mr. Timberlake was arraigned on the Sag Harbor Village Justice Courtroom on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM the place he was launched on his personal recognizance.”

Timberlake is presently on his “Neglect Tomorrow” world tour in assist of his newest album, “The whole lot I Thought It Was,” which was launched in March. He’s subsequent scheduled to carry out live shows at Chicago’s United Middle on Friday and Saturday, with two extra at New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard subsequent week. The North American leg of the tour continues till July 9 in Kentucky; it then is scheduled to go to Europe from the top of July by September earlier than returning to North America in October, with the final date slated for Dec. 20 in Kansas Metropolis.

The album, Timberlake’s first since his poorly obtained 2018 set “Man of the Woods,” met with a middling industrial and demanding response, however the tour has gotten rapturous opinions. Whereas Timberlake’s star has slipped a bit since its late 2000s/early 2010s peak — due partly to his allegedly unkind remedy of Britney Spears once they have been courting, and his permitting Janet Jackson to successfully take the blame for the notorious “wardrobe malfunction” throughout their efficiency collectively on the 2004 Tremendous Bowl Halftime present — he stays one of many world’s greatest pop stars.

“At his essence, Timberlake is a consummate showman, educated within the faculty of boyband philosophy the place precision is essential,” Selection‘s Steven J. Horowitz wrote of a present on the Kia Discussion board in Los Angeles. “At 43 years previous, Timberlake is simply as sharp and precise as he’s been all through his decades-long profession, hitting each cue and be aware with intent and objective. He’s recent off the discharge of his sixth solo album ‘The whole lot I Thought It Was,’ a sprawling venture that always retreated to previous tropes and musical habits, in addition to the flurry of reputation-shaking headlines that dogged him the previous few years.

“However none of that existed on the earth he created for his electrifying efficiency in L.A., the place throngs of millennials gathered to relive hits of the previous and have interaction with newer, much less acquainted materials.”

Selection could have extra on the scenario because it develops.

Extra reporting by Ethan Shanfeld.