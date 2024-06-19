Justin Timberlake arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in a village in New York’s Hamptons, after police mentioned he ran a cease signal and veered out of his lane within the posh seaside summer season retreat.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor round 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and decided he was intoxicated, in response to a court docket doc.

“His eyes had been bloodshot and glassy, a robust odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide consideration, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he carried out poorly on all standardized area sobriety exams,” the court docket papers mentioned.

Timberlake, 43, informed the officer he had one martini and was following some mates house, in response to the paperwork. After being arrested and brought to a police station in close by East Hampton, he refused a breath check, mentioned the court docket papers, which listed his occupation as “skilled” and mentioned he’s “self-employed.”

The ten-time Grammy winner was launched with out bond later Tuesday morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor. He was charged with a driving-while-intoxicated misdemeanor, and his subsequent court docket date was scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

Edward Burke Jr., an area lawyer representing Timberlake, declined to remark Tuesday aside from to verify the star doesn’t want to seem in particular person for his subsequent court docket date. Timberlake’s California-based representatives didn’t return a number of requests for remark Tuesday.

The arrest introduced a gradual stream of curiosity seekers to the village’s quaint Most important Avenue, with many taking images in entrance of the brick municipal constructing all through the day.

Even music legend Billy Joel, who owns a house in Sag Harbor, took within the scene outdoors the American Lodge, a well-liked resort and restaurant situated subsequent to the courthouse the place Timberlake had been noticed earlier than his arrest.

“Choose not lest ye be judged,” the “Piano Man” singer informed WPIX, declining to touch upon Timberlake or his arrest.

A younger Timberlake started performing as a Disney Mouseketeer, the place his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears (he’s now married to actress Jessica Biel). He rose to fame within the behemoth boy band NSYNC, launched into a solo recording profession in 2002 and was considered one of pop’s most influential figures within the early 2000s.

Fluent within the inflections of pop and R&B, he’s identified for such Grammy-winning hits as “Cry Me A River,” “SexyBack,” “What Goes Round…Comes Round” and “Can’t Cease The Feeling!” He has carried out at Tremendous Bowl halftime reveals a number of occasions, together with the notorious 2004 “wardrobe malfunction” second when he ripped off a chunk of Janet Jackson’s clothes and revealed her naked nipple.

The episode led to Jackson’s exclusion from the Grammy telecast per week later. She mentioned in a 2022 documentary that what occurred was an accident and that she and Timberlake remained good mates.

Timberlake additionally constructed an performing profession, garnering acclaim in films together with “The Social Community” and “Associates With Advantages” and successful 4 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Final yr, Timberlake was within the headlines when Spears launched her memoir, “The Girl in Me.” A number of chapters had been dedicated to their relationship, together with deeply private particulars a couple of being pregnant, abortion and painful breakup. In March, he launched his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “All the things I Thought It Was,” a return to his acquainted future funk sound.

Timberlake has two upcoming reveals in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard on June 25 and 26.

Sag Harbor, a onetime whaling village talked about in Herman Melville’s traditional novel “Moby-Dick,” is nestled amid the Hamptons, round 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York Metropolis. The Hamptons have lengthy been a sizzling spot for the wealthy and well-known, and numerous stars and in any other case distinguished folks have had brushes with the regulation there.

Positioned on a bay, Sag Harbor for years cultivated a extra down-to-earth, “un-Hampton” popularity than its oceanfront neighbors — a spot the place folks gathered not at a rustic membership however at a nook bar known as the Nook Bar. There’s nonetheless a five-and-dime retailer, and a mainstay of the social scene is the quaint, cozy mid-Nineteenth-century American Lodge.

The village has lengthy had its share of distinguished householders and residents, together with singer-songwriter Joel, former CNN host Don Lemon, Nobel Prize-winning novelist John Steinbeck, feminist author Betty Friedan, and Pulitzer Prize winners Colson Whitehead and Lanford Wilson. Whitehead’s novel “Sag Harbor” is ready there, notably in a beachfront enclave the place generations of Black households have spent summers.

In latest a long time, Sag Harbor has more and more turn out to be a vacation spot for celebrities, wannabes and even cruise ships. Manhattan-like eating places and expensive boutiques have multiplied. Houses fetch seven or eight figures, and the village’s evolving nature has prompted grumbles from some longtime residents about visitors, crowds and a altering character.

Related Press journalists Michael Balsamo, Karen Matthews and Julie Walker in New York and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed.

