Justin Fields Shines as Steelers Move to 3-0 | News, Sports, Jobs

PITTSBURGH — Justin Fields retains avoiding errors.

Mike Tomlin retains avoiding the topic.

If Tomlin’s backup quarterback retains enjoying like this, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach may not have the ability to for for much longer, not with Fields quietly constructing a case he ought to stay the starter even after Russell Wilson’s balky proper calf heals.

Fields produced his most effective efficiency but in a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, throwing for a landing and operating for one more because the Steelers improved to 3-0 for the primary time since 2020.

Whereas Fields is fast to level out he’s hardly doing this alone — definitely not on a day Pittsburgh’s protection restricted the Chargers (2-1) to 168 whole yards and the offensive line manhandled Los Angeles late — he admits he’s not the identical participant who endured three largely uneven seasons in Chicago earlier than the Bears traded him to Pittsburgh in March.

“I really feel like I’m simply very calm on the market, cool, calm and picked up within the discipline and actually simply that sense of peace on the market on the sphere and never speeding issues,” Fields mentioned after finishing 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards. “Internally, my mind, simply staying calm within the pocket, making performs after I can and simply doing my job.”

Towards the Chargers, that meant guiding an offense that stored pounding away for 3 quarters till Los Angeles ultimately wore down.

Pittsburgh’s three fourth-quarter possessions ended with a go-ahead discipline aim from Chris Boswell, a 55-yard strike from Fields to Calvin Austin III, and a 65-yard drive that ate away the ultimate 4:59 and appeared to sap the need of their opponent.

“It was simply clear to the offensive line that they had been simply completed,” Steelers left deal with Dan Moore Jr. mentioned.

Pittsburgh believes it’s simply getting began as a season that started with loads of questions — most notably at quarterback — has opened with three straight victories which have adopted a well-known sample: a good, bodily sport the place the Steelers made all of the performs that mattered late.

“I believe we’re simply seasoned for these moments,” Pittsburgh defensive deal with Cam Heyward mentioned.

Possibly as a result of they haven’t had a lot selection in recent times. The Steelers have been compelled to rely closely on their protection as a result of the offense struggled to supply a lot of something with any form of regularity.

Whereas there stays a lot work to be completed — Fields threw his first choose of the season on an ill-advised cross into site visitors within the third quarter that lower quick a possible scoring drive, for instance — there’s additionally a rising perception that Pittsburgh’s throwback strategy might work in 2024.

“These are the outdated Invoice Cowher days, 3 yards and a cloud of mud,” Heyward mentioned, referencing Pittsburgh’s former Corridor of Fame coach recognized for his crew’s bodily strategy to their work.

The Chargers are being inbuilt a lot the identical method below first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles, nevertheless, couldn’t hold tempo with out Justin Herbert.

The Chargers franchise quarterback started the day by beginning regardless of a balky proper ankle that restricted his apply time through the week. He ended it together with his proper foot in a boot after being pulled late within the third quarter not lengthy after being sacked by Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Whereas Herbert accomplished 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a landing to Quentin Johnston, he might solely watch from the sideline within the fourth quarter as backup Taylor Heinicke struggled to search out time within the face of a cross rush that ended up with 5 sacks.

Harbaugh declined to take a position what Herbert’s availability is likely to be subsequent week towards Kansas Metropolis, as an alternative praising his franchise quarterback’s toughness.

“Each time I believe there’s not one other rung on the ladder he can go in my esteem, he climbs one other one,” Harbaugh mentioned.

Nonetheless, the Chargers noticed the momentum they’ve constructed through the early phases of the Harbaugh period vanish within the fourth quarter. Three defensive penalties prolonged the Pittsburgh drive that ended with Chris Boswell’s second discipline aim that gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead.

Heinicke managed to supply a primary down earlier than punting, and Fields responded by hitting the 5-foot-9 Austin on a slant that the previous Memphis walk-on became the game-turning rating.

“We didn’t get it completed,” Harbaugh mentioned. “Not each sport goes to be a fairytale ending.”

Accidents

Chargers: Edge rusher Joey Bosa aggravated the hip difficulty that’s been nagging him on Pittsburgh’s first drive and didn’t return.

Steelers: Misplaced OLB Alex Highsmith to a groin damage late within the first half. … CB Cory Trice left within the first quarter with a hamstring damage. … WR Van Jefferson sustained an eye fixed damage within the second quarter.

Up subsequent

Chargers: Will attempt to snap a five-game shedding streak to Patrick Mahomes and the remainder of the AFC West rival Chiefs when Kansas Metropolis visits SoFi Stadium subsequent Sunday.

Steelers: Will make their third journey to Indianapolis in as a few years after they go to the Colts subsequent week.