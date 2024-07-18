Justin Bumper Reeve Named SVP Global Sync At Virgin Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group introduced the appointment of Justin Bumper Reeve to the function of Senior Vice President of World Sync.

In his new function, Reeve will oversee a staff growing sync alternatives for Virgin Music Group artists and label companions throughout promoting, films, tv, video video games, and extra.

Reeve, who is predicated in Los Angeles, joins Virgin from Hidden Monitor Music, the sync boutique he based in 2008. Below his steering, Hidden Tracks collaborated with artists, labels and model companions akin to Large Brother Recordings, Mushroom Group, Alt-J, CHVRCHES, Oasis, Sturgill Simpson, and extra.

“Bumper is likely one of the most profitable and revered inventive sync executives within the enterprise,” stated Jeremy Kramer, Government Vice President of World Advertising at Virgin Music Group. “He’s already proving to be invaluable for our label and artists shoppers world wide, having already secured syncs with world blue chip manufacturers and among the most commercially profitable movies and tv reveals.”

“This can be a dream job,” stated Reeve. “For nearly twenty years, I’ve been diligently and passionately working in sync within the unbiased sector, and each endeavor and problem has ready me for this chance on the worldwide stage. Virgin Music Group has assembled an unbelievable staff of seasoned executives world wide, working with among the most necessary report labels and artists in our enterprise. I’m trying ahead to creating revenue-generating alternatives for our shoppers that may develop their audiences world wide.”