Justin Baldoni, Emily Baldoni’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

Justin Baldoni knew immediately that spouse Emily Baldoni was The One.

“One of many issues I discovered from my mother was trusting my instinct, one thing I want extra males would faucet into,” the Jane the Virgin alum instructed Makers in an October 2017 interview. “I had made the identical mistake so many occasions, looking for one thing in a bundle that I believed I might need. After I met Emily, it was in contrast to all my different experiences. She had, like, a depth and a grace and this quiet energy that I believe I at all times dreamed of and I simply knew.”

After a number of years of relationship, Justin proposed to Emily in April 2013 on the Blu Jam Cafe, which is identical restaurant the place they’d their first date. The particular second, which subsequently went viral on YouTube, featured an epic 27-minute video of proposal concepts. The pair wed three months later.

Justin and Emily went on to welcome daughter Maiya and son Maxwell in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

“Adulting is tough. Can we simply be youngsters once more? Emily and I’ll spend [an] subsequent hour [in the evening] catching up on some work, after which it’s mommy and daddy time,” Justin solely instructed Us Weekly in October 2021 of the couple’s nighttime routine. “The remainder is none of your online business.”

Scroll beneath to see Justin and Emily’s full relationship timeline: