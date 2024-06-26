Jury deliberations continue – NBC Boston

Eyes throughout the nation are turning to Massachusetts as jurors determine the destiny of Karen Learn.

The weeks-long homicide trial is now in its ultimate moments, with the opportunity of a verdict being reached as early as Wednesday.

Deliberations are set to renew Wednesday morning. You may wager nonetheless resting on the jurors’ minds are the highly effective phrases from the protection and prosecution.

Watch the Karen Learn trial stay on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (together with Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston’s YouTube web page. Each evening of the trial at 7 p.m., come again for evaluation and extra. E-mail inquiries to [email protected].

“Women and gents, there was a cover-up on this case, plain and easy,” mentioned protection lawyer Alan Jackson throughout closing arguments.

“There isn’t a conspiracy. There isn’t a cover-up. There isn’t a proof of any of that past hypothesis, rampage, hypothesis and conjecture,” mentioned prosecutor Adam Lally.

Learn is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, after the 2 spent an evening ingesting at two separate bars in Canton, Massachusetts, with associates and acquaintances. She allegedly backed her SUV into him whereas dropping him off at 34 Fairview Highway when the evening was over, leaving him to die in a snowbank outdoors the house.

Prosecutor Adam Lally offers the Commonwealth’s closing argument within the Karen Learn homicide trial.

Learn is charged with second diploma homicide, manslaughter whereas working a motorized vehicle drunk and leaving the scene of an accident leading to dying.

“I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. These are the phrases of the defendant, 4 occasions,” Lally mentioned.

“You might have been lied to on this courtroom, and your job is to be sure to do not ever look the opposite approach,” argued Jackson.

Protection lawyer Alan Jackson presents his closing arguments within the Karen Learn trial Tuesday morning. The protection has maintained that Learn, who’s accused of killing her boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him along with her SUV, was framed as a part of a regulation enforcement coverup.

The prosecution understands among the witnesses they introduced on the stand are questionable, however they preserve the proof on this case is to not be questioned.

The protection, then again, says how will you belief the proof if the character of those that have been accountable for amassing it are questionable.

Exterior of courthouse, there have been dozens of individuals since this trial started, however Tuesday as this case went to the jury, there have been a whole bunch.

The crowds have been largely supporting defendant Learn, however there was some clashing with these supporters.

As we close to the tip of this homicide trial, public curiosity has solely grown, with an estimated 350 individuals supporting Learn outdoors court docket Tuesday, watching closing arguments on cell telephones and laptops.

The Karen Learn trial has gotten an enormous quantity of consideration, drawing a crush of individuals outdoors Norfolk Superior Court docket for closing arguments. This is what the a whole bunch of her pink-clad supporters who have been gathered there did Tuesday.

Two authorized analysts NBC10 Boston spoke with say they suppose the jury can’t be unaware of the extraordinary microscope on this case. They imagine jurors will need to take their time and deliberate rigorously, as they know any verdict can be dissected by the general public.

The individuals outdoors court docket on daily basis say they’re assured in what the jury will determine.

“I do not suppose it is going to be lengthy and we’ll lastly have Karen freed,” mentioned one supporter.

“A not responsible verdict is coming again. I imply, the proof confirmed it, anybody following this case from the start, noticed the reality,” mentioned one other supporter.

The 2 authorized analysts say they count on this to be a comparatively fast verdict.

We check out the closing arguments made by the prosecution and the protection within the Karen Learn trial, which is now within the palms of the jury.