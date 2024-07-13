Jump Crypto Offers $1 Million Bounty For Finding Bugs In Solana Firedancer Client

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Bounce Crypto has launched a bug bounty program that gives $1 million to Solana builders who determine flaws within the upcoming “Firedancer” impartial validator.

Powered by Immunefi, the bounty program will run from July 10 to August 21, with collaborating builders capable of faucet into the $1 million rewards pool in the event that they detect flaws.

Enhancing The Resilience Of The Solana Community

The Firedancer validator shopper will improve the efficiency of the Solana blockchain, with its launch coming at a important time, given the numerous improve in exercise on the community.

In accordance with pseudonymous developer @CantelopePeel, the event course of for the validator shopper was going easily. The workforce was actively testing the primary variations of the Solana consensus and fork alternative algorithms.

A bit of Firedancer replace: – We’re at present engaged on and actively testing our first variations of the Solana consensus and fork alternative algorithms. – We’re additionally engaged on reside voting and numerous different little bits round that. – Tens of millions of slots of execution have been… — CANTELOPEPEEL (@CantelopePeel) July 7, 2024

Firedancer will assist excessive buying and selling volumes on Solana to make sure the community continues working easily even during times of peak demand.

Regardless of the event, the Solana value is down 1.2% in 24 hours to commerce at $137 at 04:40 a.m. EST.

