July 27: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

UPDATE (3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27) — Males’s skateboard road, initially scheduled for Saturday, July 27, has been postponed on account of slick course circumstances and rain. The occasion will now be held on Monday, July 29. The ladies’s skateboard road occasions stay scheduled for his or her authentic instances on Sunday, July 28, with prelims at 6 a.m. ET and the ultimate at 11 a.m. ET.

American Nyjah Huston is again to avenge a seventh-place males’s skateboard road end in Tokyo, the place compatriot Jagger Eaton took bronze whereas skating on a damaged ankle. However they’ve their work lower out for them in opposition to a dominant trio of skaters from Japan: defending gold medalist Yuto Horigome, 14-year-old prodigy Ginwoo Onodera and reigning world champion Sora Shirai. This has the potential to be Crew USA’s first gold of the Paris Video games.

Each Horigome and Huston confronted adversity in qualifying for these Olympics. Horigome virtually missed out amid intense nationwide competitors, profitable the ultimate qualifier in June to safe his spot, whereas Huston received three qualifier occasions following an August 2022 fall wherein he tore his ACL, partially tore his meniscus and fractured his tibia.