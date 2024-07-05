July 2024 Photo Tour – CelebrityAccess

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: (L-R) BMI’s Katie Kilgallen, Ryan Press, Katy Wolaver, Scott Cutler, Annie Aberle, Aldae, BMI Vice President, Artistic Samantha Cox, BMI Government Vice President, Chief Income & Artistic Officer Mike Steinberg, Katie Welle, Michael Pollack, BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill, BMI Vice President, visitor, and Worldwide Artistic Barbara Cane pose onstage in the course of the 2024 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A 4 Seasons Lodge on June 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photograph by Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for BMI)