July 20, 2024, presidential campaign news

Folks cheer as vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks at a marketing campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Photographs

Candidates within the 2024 presidential race hit the marketing campaign path Saturday after per week of reports pushed by the Republican Nationwide Conference and rising discord amongst Democrats over their nominee.

Right here’s what occurred as we speak:

Donald Trump was joined by his newly minted operating mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, on the former president’s first marketing campaign rally for the reason that try to assassinate him final weekend.

Vance, who amped up the group forward of Trump’s remarks, stated: “I gotta be sincere, it’s nonetheless a little bit bit bizarre seeing my identify on these indicators.”

Talking at an area in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump stated he “took a bullet for democracy.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the previous White Home doctor, stated Saturday that Trump is “recovering as anticipated” from a gunshot wound to his ear. Investigations into the rally shooter and dealing with of safety on the occasion proceed.

Trump famous in his first joint interview with Vance that folks at his rally final week observed there was somebody on the roof earlier than the assassination try. “That was fairly a bit earlier than I walked onto the stage, so that you would have thought someone would have accomplished one thing about it,” he stated in a clip of the interview with Fox Information that aired Saturday evening

“How did someone get on that roof and why wasn’t he reported, as a result of individuals noticed that he was on the roof,” he stated, recounting the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris bought considered one of her most roaring responses in years as she spoke at a fundraiser Saturday afternoon in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The vp didn’t straight tackle the turmoil dealing with her operating mate – whom she known as “our president” and “some of the consequential presidents in American historical past” – however she did converse to the nervousness amongst Democrats by repeating, “We’re going to win this election.”

Organizers stated the occasion raised greater than $2 million, whilst some big-dollar donors have held again from writing checks amid rising considerations about President Joe Biden’s run. All eyes are on the vp as uncertainty swirls round Biden’s continued candidacy – and as she emerges because the almost definitely various, in line with many Democrats.

Harris campaigned whereas Biden continued his restoration from Covid-19, which has pressured him to isolate this week in Rehoboth Seashore, Delaware. Biden stated Friday that he seems to be ahead to getting again on the marketing campaign path subsequent week as extra Democrats publicly name on him to step apart within the 2024 race.