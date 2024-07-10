Julius Wood, the thumping run-stopper

(Editor’s Word: As a part of the preparation for coaching camp, this sequence will introduce 25 gamers who’re new to the Cowboys’ roster, rookies and veterans alike. We proceed with Julius Wooden.)

How He Obtained Right here: Initially from Columbus, Ohio, Wooden didn’t generate any faculty curiosity out of Walnut Ridge Excessive College as he as an alternative opted to attend Blinn Junior Faculty in Brenham, Texas. His two years within the JUCO ranks provided a possibility for him to develop each bodily and on the sector the place he blossomed right into a dependable run-stopping security presence. He then transferred to East Carolina the place he accounted for 174 tackles, 5 go deflections and 4 interceptions in his final two seasons with the Pirates. Wooden went undrafted within the 2024 NFL Draft, and Dallas shortly swooped in to land one of many extra bodily, hard-hitting safeties in your entire draft class.

What’s Subsequent: The protection room has some intriguing younger depth with gamers like Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell, but it surely was clear that Cowboys vice chairman of participant personnel Will McClay wished so as to add some run recreation knacks to the place when he added a pair of safeties within the undrafted class in Wooden and Emany Johnson. Wooden will enter coaching camp as one of many larger, extra bodily safeties on the roster at 6-foot-1, 193 kilos which may give him a bonus within the run recreation in addition to on particular groups the place he may earn his stripes as early because the preseason. The Cowboys have made good use of undrafted expertise all through the group’s historical past, and Wooden is definitely one participant to not look previous on this 12 months’s class.

Did You Know: Regardless of being a local of Ohio, Wooden’s journey to the Dallas Cowboys will probably be his second cease in Texas throughout his soccer profession after taking part in in junior faculty at Blinn in Brenham.