Julianne Hough Reacts to Anna Delvey’s Silly DWTS Exit Comment

Julianne Hough has had a while to mirror on Anna Delvey‘s Dancing With the Stars elimination.

Delvey, 33, who was paired with skilled dancer Ezra Sosa, 23, famously mentioned she’d be taking “nothing” away from her look on DWTS through the present’s September 24 episode. Delvey’s stunning remark garnered a ton of responses from each forged members and followers.

Whereas attending an occasion held for the Democracy Heroes in New York Metropolis on Friday, September 27, Hough, 36, elaborated on how she felt about Delvey’s brutal remark when leaving DWTS.

“I’m all the time an enormous believer in grace and second possibilities and displaying up,” Hough advised Folks, after revealing that she’s making an attempt to stay “very impartial” about Delvey’s “nothing” remark.

Hough continued, “Additionally, it’s laborious to exit first within the competitors.”

The Protected Haven star steered that Delvey’s remark wasn’t essentially as critical as some individuals assumed.

“I additionally heard someplace that she was really playing around and being very literal about that, along with her historical past,” Hough advised the outlet. “So there was that.”

Delvey discovered fame after posing as a German heiress, which led to her allegedly committing fraud in opposition to a variety of companies and rich people. Delvey, whose actual identify is Anna Sorokin, had her story dramatized within the Netflix sequence, Inventing Anna.

After being convicted of grand larceny and overstaying her U.S. visa throughout her jail sentence, Delvey needed to ask ICE for permission to maneuver to Los Angeles to movie DWTS. Delvey included her necessary ankle monitor into her outfits on the competitors sequence.

Since leaving DWTS, Delvey has spoken about her expertise showing on the favored actuality present, suggesting that it wasn’t all constructive.

“I really feel that the present so clearly used me to drive up the scores, that they by no means had any plans to offer me any likelihood to develop and solely cared about exploiting me for consideration,” she advised NBC Information on Thursday, September 26.

“It was predatory of them to strive [to] make me really feel insufficient and silly, all whereas I did get progressively higher, but they selected to ignore that,” she defined.

Delvey additionally claimed she “was by no means actually given a good likelihood by the viewers or a few of the judges, given their nonsensical scoring.”

Hough initially reacted to Delvey’s exit interview by posting a video clip on Instagram.

“There you will have it….. ICONIC 🤣☠️,” she captioned the excerpt.