Julianne Hough Favors Fringe in Black Simkhai Dress at Book Signing

Julianne Hough put a bohemian spin on the little black costume on Monday whereas attending a ebook signing for her new novel, “All the pieces We By no means Knew,” which is out now.

Julianne Hough arrives at her ebook signing on Aug. 12 in New York. GC Photos

The “Dancing With the Stars” cohost chosen a midi costume from Simkhai’s fall 2023 assortment. The ensemble featured a sq. neckline and a lattice fringe alongside the hem. She accessorized with a patent leather-based purse and black slingback pumps, finishing her look with silver hoop earrings.

Simkhai’s fall 2023 assortment was characterised by its “mixture of reworked classics and juxtaposed arduous and smooth traces,” WWD beforehand reported.

Stylist Jennifer Mazur, whose shoppers additionally embody Olivia Culpo and Alessandra Ambrosio, dressed Hough for the event.

Hough wore her blond bob straightened, whereas her make-up consisted of beige eye shadow and a coral lip.

Talking to Individuals on Monday, the actress defined how her debut novel was impressed by her personal life experiences. “All the pieces We By no means Knew” is cowritten by Ellen Goodlett.

“What I discovered, it’s so overused and cliché nevertheless it actually was an awakening,” Hough mentioned of writing the ebook. “I used to be beginning to really feel issues and see issues and have these actually heightened awarenesses and senses activated in a method that I used to be like, ‘Whoa, this appears like magic and no one’s going to grasp this as a result of that is wild.’”

On the “DWTS” finale final yr, Hough wore one other black costume — this time by Versace. The corseted robe debuted on the runway throughout the label’s fall 2023 assortment.

“Gaga wore it. Gigi [Hadid] clearly wore it on the runway. So, it’s iconic already, and having this be the finale and simply having the ability to put on Versace is basically cool, too,” she advised WWD.

Hough’s selection to finish her first season as a bunch in Versace had extra to do with substance over fashion — it’s a full-circle second on her path towards self-expression. “I believe that it actually [represents] feminine empowerment,” Hough mentioned of the model. “If you take a look at simply the evolution, and Donatella, she has been such a story of robust girls and exhibiting that being horny…there’s nonetheless a extremely robust place for that.”