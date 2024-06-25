Julian Assange’s guilty plea deal, Biden-Trump debate : NPR

Good morning. You are studying the Up First publication. Subscribe right here to get it delivered to your inbox, and hear to the Up First podcast for all of the information you might want to begin your day.

In the present day’s prime tales

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange agreed to plead responsible to a single felony rely of illegally acquiring and disclosing nationwide safety materials in change for his launch from a British jail. He’s anticipated to return dwelling to Australia following the courtroom continuing later this week, based on newly filed courtroom papers. Below the phrases of the settlement, Assange faces a sentence of 62 months, the equal of the time he has already served in Britain, whereas combating extradition to the USA.

toggle caption Peter Nicholls/Getty Photos

🎧 Many press freedom advocates have argued that criminally charging Assange represents a risk to free speech and will create precedent for charging journalists with nationwide safety crimes, NPR’s Carrie Johnson who lined the case intently for years experiences on Up First. Johnson provides that this plea deal would resolve the fees, however whether or not it is the ultimate chapter of this “weird saga” stays to be seen.

Immigration and the border are two points which are positive to return up when President Biden and former President Donald Trump debate later this week.

🎧 NPR’s Jasmine Garsd, reporting from the border, says expedited removals have greater than doubled just lately and that migrant crossings are down over the previous few months. She tells Morning Version that, whereas a few of President Biden’s actions might have had an influence, their impact could also be short-term.

🎤 Forward of their November rematch, Biden and Trump will take part within the first presidential debate of the 2024 common election, hosted by CNN in Atlanta. Right here’s what you might want to learn about the best way to watch and what to anticipate.

🎧 NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks, “How’s all of it going to work, and what, if something, can we be taught?” He invited former presidential speechwriters who labored for George H.W. Bush and Invoice Clinton to the studio. Take heed to their dialog right here.

The Higher Midwest is grappling with catastrophic flooding after days of heavy rain. Components of Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa are hardest hit. For some neighborhoods within the area, that is the second main flooding in 5 years.

🎧 NPR’s Rebecca Hersher tells Up First that scientists have observed 25-45% extra water falling throughout heavy rains up to now 60 years.“So not slightly bit extra, much more rain,” Hersher explains. Updating flood safety in locations just like the Higher Midwest would require some huge cash. Some funding has already began to be distributed by way of the bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation that Congress handed a few years in the past.

​​​​​​It would have been historical past. Final night time, in hockey’s Stanley Cup Remaining, the Edmonton Oilers hoped to turn into solely the second crew ever to win the trophy after taking place 3-0 within the collection. However the Florida Panthers held off the comeback to carry dwelling their crew’s first ever Stanley Cup after an in depth recreation seven.

🎧 NPR’s sports activities correspondent Becky Sullivan experiences that the sport lived as much as the hype. Every crew scored a purpose within the first seven minutes. Florida scored the sport winner within the second interval and their aggressive defending acquired them the win. Sullivan says that the Panthers had been “past stoked,” having misplaced within the Stanley Cup Remaining final yr, however this yr, they’re bringing it dwelling.

Image present



toggle caption Hannah Yoon

Many individuals do not know that the Korean Conflict by no means formally ended. A South Korean village grapples with this actuality each day. Attributable to ongoing tensions between North and South Korea, hundreds of ageing North Koreans have been completely separated from their homeland. One such particular person is Kim Yong Jae, who has lived in Abai Village since 1951, when she was 10 years previous. Fleeing the north in the course of the struggle along with her mom and grandmother, Kim considers Abai Village her dwelling. Regardless of many pals and her youngsters shifting to bigger cities, she finds consolation in her village.

📷 On the 74th anniversary of the Korean Conflict’s begin, the residents of Abai Village in Sokcho replicate on their group’s significance. See images of the residents and browse concerning the struggle’s legacy and the village transformation.

Deep dive



toggle caption MEHAU KULYK/Getty Photos/Science Picture Library RF

Suppose that stress is all in your head? Attempt slightly additional down. Your intestine microbes might affect the way you deal with stress. This ecosystem of tiny organisms inside us has been an space for learning numerous psychiatric circumstances and neurological illnesses. A examine revealed this month in Nature Psychological Well being finds people who find themselves resilient within the face of aggravating occasions have a distinct mixture of micro organism within the intestine than those that get extra frazzled. Right here’s what the researchers must say:

Resilience is linked to anti-inflammatory microbes. A neuroscientist who led the brand new examine her crew separated 116 adults and not using a psychological well being analysis into two teams primarily based on how they scored on a scale of psychological resilience. Two main patterns emerged in individuals who had been extra resilient to emphasize: The exercise of their microbiome was linked to lowered irritation and to improved intestine barrier integrity.

A neuroscientist who led the brand new examine her crew separated 116 adults and not using a psychological well being analysis into two teams primarily based on how they scored on a scale of psychological resilience. Two main patterns emerged in individuals who had been extra resilient to emphasize: The exercise of their microbiome was linked to lowered irritation and to improved intestine barrier integrity. Microbes that “discuss” to our nervous system . Current observational research have strengthened the proof linking intestine microbiome and psychological well being in people.

. Current observational research have strengthened the proof linking intestine microbiome and psychological well being in people. Probiotic remedies for stress? Not but. The analysis is a leaping off level for future human research that some researchers imagine might finally result in remedies. It could additionally level the best way to biomarkers within the microbiome that assist information selections round therapy and psychological well being.

3 issues to know earlier than you go



toggle caption CCTV screenshot by NPR

China has simply returned the first-ever samples from the far facet of the moon. Scientists say the rocks contained in the little house capsule might open a brand new window into how our nearest neighbor fashioned. Tamayo Perry, Hawaii surfer and lifeguard, who was additionally an occasional actor in Hollywood films, died in an obvious shark assault in Hawaii on Sunday. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi described Perry as a “legendary waterman” who grew up on the island. In case you’re at all times forgetting issues, you’ll wish to hear and write the following pointers down. Life Package talked to specialists (and a trivia buff), who shared suggestions for enhancing your reminiscence.

This text was edited by Obed Manuel.