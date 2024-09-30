Julia Roberts to Receive Honorary César Award

Julia Roberts will obtain an honorary César award on the upcoming fiftieth César Awards in Paris.

The Fairly Girl star might be honored on the gala occasion on Feb. 28, 2025 on the historic Olympia Corridor in Paris. The ceremony might be broadcast stay on Canal+.

“Julia Roberts just isn’t solely a film star but additionally a cultural icon whose affect extends far past her performances,” the French movie academy, which presents the Césars, mentioned in a press release. “Off-screen, she is devoted to philanthropic causes, serving as an envoy for UNICEF and supporting quite a few humanitarian efforts worldwide. An environmental advocate, she has lent her voice to documentaries about defending the planet and actively campaigns for girls’s rights.”

Roberts’ breakthrough as an actress got here with Mystic Pizza in 1988 however it was her portrayal of Vivian Ward alongside Richard Gere in 1990’s Fairly Girl that made her a world famous person. She has had a string of hits —The Pelican Transient, My Finest Pal’s Marriage ceremony, Nearer, Noting Hill, Eat Pray Love — in her decades-long profession, demonstrating a powerful vary, from the ensemble motion comedy of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise to the household drama of Ben Is Again. She’s picked up a complete of 4 Oscar nominations, with one win, for finest actress in 2001 for Erin Brockovich. Extra not too long ago she’s added tv to her repertoire, with roles in Amazon Prime’s anthology sequence Homecoming and alongside Sean Penn in Robbie Pickering’s Emmy-nominated restricted sequence docudrama Gaslit, enjoying Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell.

Her subsequent big-screen look is in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming thriller After the Hunt.

Roberts joins an illustrious listing of César honorees that embody her Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford, Cate Blanchett and Scarlett Johansson.