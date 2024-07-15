Julia Roberts, Husband Danny Moder Attend Wimbledon Together

Julia Roberts appeared like a grand slam on Sunday, July 14, when she attended the lads’s singles ultimate at Wimbledon on the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership in London alongside her husband, Danny Moder.

The Oscar winner, 56, and her man of twenty-two years have been noticed sitting within the Royal Field the place they watched Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz get heated on the courtroom.

Roberts rocked a white polo minidress that was adorned with orange embroidery. The Ticket to Paradise star added a neon tangerine-colored purse and black sun shades to her shiny look.

Her cinematographer husband, 55, donned a navy blue swimsuit and a striped tie for the outing.

“An unbelievable day at Wimbledon! 💛🎾💛🎾,” Roberts wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of herself smiling subsequent to Moder on the occasion.

The match was the primary time Roberts and Moder have been seen collectively at a star-studded public occasion in two years. The low-key lovebirds have been final seen in December 2022 once they stepped out for a Kennedy Middle Honors occasion paying tribute to Roberts’ longtime pal George Clooney.

Moder and the Gaslit star met in spring 2000 whereas she was filming the drama, The Mexican. Moder was working as a cameraman on the flick and was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg, on the time. Roberts and the cameraman tied the knot in 2002.

The couple, who celebrated their twenty second wedding ceremony anniversary on July 4, share three youngsters – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 15.

She gushed over her man final yr in an interview with Immediately, saying that Moder is her household’s “anchor and our individual.”

“And in essentially the most lovely approach, the captain of our ship, you already know, actually. For me, understanding how deeply felt life may very well be,” Roberts stated.

Throughout a 2018 chat with Gwyenth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast, the Notting Hill alum dished that getting hitched to Moder was the “greatest determination” she’s ever made.

“It simply will get deeper, it simply will get extra complicated,” Roberts famous about their union. “You’re younger and also you fall in love and go, ‘Yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to construct a home and could have youngsters,’ and all this stuff that all of us form of dream of, however you don’t know if you happen to’re going to love the identical sofa and also you don’t know if he’s going to wish to get patterned towels.”

She went on, “Then, after all, the larger ones are, will you mother or father in a approach that has stability to it, that holds palms in philosophy. You simply don’t know this stuff till you might be proper there doing it and we’re so lucky that there’s some form of some explicable concord to the way in which we do issues.”