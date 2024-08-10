JuJu Smith-Schuster released by Patriots

FOXBORO — The Patriots have moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster. The workforce launched the veteran receiver on Friday after only one season in New England.

The 27-year-old Smith-Schuster was set to enter the second yr of the three-year, $25.5 million deal that he signed with New England forward of final season. There have been excessive hopes that the previous Professional Bowler and Tremendous Bowl champ would carry some firepower to the Patriots’ receiving corps, however he battled accidents to his knee and ankle and a concussion through the season. These restricted Smith-Schuster to only 11 video games in 2023.

Patriots quarterbacks focused the veteran simply 47 instances final season, with Smith-Schuster coming down with 29 receptions for 260 yards. He had only one landing on the season, which got here in a Week 8 loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Smith-Schuster performed 11 snaps in New England’s preseason opener on Thursday night time. He was not focused throughout his time on the sphere.

Although he carried an enormous price ticket into the 2024 season and advised reporters that he was feeling wholesome once more throughout coaching camp, Smith-Schuster discovered himself on the roster bubble and had an uphill battle to make the workforce. The Patriots introduced a hefty group of receivers into camp, with Demario Douglas, rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne (at the moment on PUP), and free-agent signing Ok.J. Osborn the favorites to make the roster. Jalen Reagor additionally has the advantage of taking part in on particular groups, giving him a greater shot at making the squad.

In releasing Smith-Schuster now, the veteran can have an opportunity to doubtlessly discover a new workforce forward of the common season. In shifting on from the receiver, the Pats will now tackle a $9.6 million lifeless cap hit for 2024 and one other $2.6 million in 2025.

