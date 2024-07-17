Judy Greer Says Jawbreaker Cast Respectfully ‘Made Fun of’ Each Other

Judy Greer appreciates that she and her Jawbreaker costars may tease one another on set with out hurting anybody’s emotions.

“We had numerous enjoyable collectively. We revered one another, we made enjoyable of one another,” Greer, 48, solely advised Us Weekly on the Jawbreaker’s twenty fifth anniversary celebration occasion in Los Angeles on Friday, July 12. “We bought to a degree, I feel, the place we had been in a position to, like, mess with one another just a little bit.”

Jawbreaker was considered one of Greer’s earliest roles as she portrayed Fern “Vylette” Mayo within the 1999 horror-comedy, which adopted a clique of well-liked women, dubbed the Flawless 4, which consisted of Queen Bee Courtney Shayne (Rose McGowan), Marcie Fox (Julie Benz), Julie Freeman (Rebecca Gayheart) and Liz Purr (Charlotte Ayanna). Issues for the teenager queens go awry after they try and prank Liz — and by accident kill her by choking her with a jawbreaker. The movie has since turn out to be a cult traditional, making a everlasting mark within the popular culture zeitgeist.

Whereas a majority of Greer’s costars portrayed imply women, their perspective on set was nothing like their characters. Even after greater than 20 years, Greer solely had candy issues to say about her on display screen counterparts.

“Charlotte was most likely the nicest individual on the planet,” she gushed. “Charlotte and Rebecca Gayheart had been most likely the 2 nicest folks on set.” (As for McGowan, Greer beforehand advised Vulture in 2022 that she is “most likely nonetheless just a little afraid” of the Charmed star.)

Greer confessed that she wasn’t certain how the expertise on set was initially going to be since she was “new” to Hollywood on the time.

“It actually was, like, my third film. It was the very first thing I ever did in Los Angeles. I didn’t even dwell right here,” she defined. “It was all actually recent and thrilling to me.”

Greer joked that she was “such a child” on the time and would get enthusiastic about small Hollywood-esque issues, like when folks on set would go carry again drinks from the native Espresso Bean and Tea Leaf.

Along with having fond reminiscences on set together with her costars, Greer additionally loved working with the film’s director, Darren Stein, who the actress stated gave her numerous enter when it got here to creating her character.

“[Darren] was actually open to concepts from us,” she stated of the collaborative setting. “And I feel he directed us in he leaned into what we had been bringing to the function.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner