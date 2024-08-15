Juan Soto has first career 3-homer game to lead Yankees

CHICAGO — Juan Soto had his first profession three-homer sport, Nestor Cortes tossed seven shutout innings and the New York Yankees held off the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, on Tuesday evening to take sole possession of the AL East lead.

Soto tagged starter Jonathan Cannon (2-6) for a two-run shot to left subject within the third inning and went the opposite approach once more on a leadoff homer within the fifth. The four-time All-Star added his thirty third of the season within the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to proper that made it 4-0.

“Only a nice evening by an incredible participant,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated. “I really feel like in watching Juan I’m watching among the finest seasons I’ve ever seen.”

With an opportunity to match the foremost league file of 4 house runs in a sport, Soto walked his ultimate time up within the ninth. He smiled after swinging and lacking at a 3-0 pitch that was just a little out of the strike zone.

“That’s why he’s the best hitter within the sport,” teammate Aaron Choose stated. “You permit a pitch within the zone, he’ll do injury. However for those who don’t throw to him, he’ll assist the following man do his factor.”

Cortes (6-10), who gave up 9 hits and 6 earned runs in a brief outing towards the Angels 5 days earlier, scattered three hits and equaled his season finest with 9 strikeouts.

“He’s simply nasty Nestor. You’re at all times anticipating one thing like that from him,” Soto stated.

Luis Robert Jr. spoiled New York’s shutout bid with an eighth-inning RBI single off Mark Leiter Jr. Jake Cousins, the final of 4 relievers, received three outs — two with the bases loaded — for his first profession save.

The Yankees moved a half-game in entrance of second-place Baltimore, which misplaced to the Washington Nationals.

“Cortes was robust tonight. He was throwing the ball properly, mixing it up, getting his spots,” White Sox interim supervisor Grady Sizemore stated. “He actually did an excellent job.”

Cannon gave up 5 hits and walked three whereas hanging out 4 in 4 2/3 innings. The main league-worst White Sox (29-92) had 5 hits one evening after rolling up 18 in a 12-2 victory. They’ve dropped 31 of their final 36 video games.

Choose went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two walks to stay at 299 profession house runs.

Soto produced the fortieth three-homer sport in Yankees historical past, together with the postseason. It was their second this 12 months, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 towards Boston.

“It means rather a lot. It’s actually enjoyable,” Soto stated. “It’s actually cool to see it and even higher to get the win out of it.”

The 25-year-old Soto has 23 profession multi-homer video games. The one participant with extra by age 25 was Corridor of Fame slugger Mel Ott with 24.

In his previous 28 video games, Soto is batting .351 with 12 house runs and a 1.233 OPS.

Boone stated earlier than the sport that third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is probably going headed to the injured record with a left elbow harm. It seems Chisholm broken the ulnar collateral ligament on a slide in Monday’s sport.

The membership expects to have sufficient diagnostic info to decide by Wednesday.

Coach’s room

Yankees: C Jose Trevino (left quadriceps pressure) was scheduled to make one other rehab begin for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. He’s been on the 10-day IL since July 13. … Boone stated RHP Ian Hamilton (lat pressure) will throw a stay bullpen this weekend. He’s been out since June 18.

White Sox: Robert was again within the lineup after getting a time off Monday. … The membership hasn’t given up on getting 3B Yoán Moncada (adductor pressure) again this season, however Sizemore stated there nonetheless isn’t a transparent timetable for a possible return. Moncada hasn’t performed since early April.

Up subsequent

Yankees rookie Will Warren (0-1, 11.17 ERA) and fellow RHP Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65) each make their third begin of the season in Wednesday evening’s collection finale.

Initially Printed: August 13, 2024 at 11:02 p.m.