Juan Soto has first career 3-homer game as Yankees beat White Sox

The thought crossed not less than a number of minds as Soto tracked his drive towards the right-field seats within the seventh inning on Tuesday night time, flipping his bat earlier than starting his third trot of the night time within the Yankees’ 4-1 victory over the White Sox at Assured Price Subject. Aaron Choose casts a big shadow within the American League’s Most Worthwhile Participant Award race, however even he can’t take his eyes off Soto.