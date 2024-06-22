Joshua Mears back to mashing with TinCaps; Marcos Castañon powers Missions’ win – San Diego Union-Tribune

Six years into his skilled profession, Joshua Mears continues to have a ton of swing-and-miss in his sport.

However, man, he’s obtained a ton of energy.

Lastly wholesome once more, the Padres’ 23-year-old outfield prospect drove in three runs on his second homer of the season with excessive Single-A Fort Wayne, main the TinCaps to a 5-1 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Mears additionally singled in a two-hit sport that lifted his batting line to .195/.292/.366 by way of his first 13 video games with the TinCaps, numbers weighed down by a forty five.5 p.c strikeout charge on this third stint within the Midwest League.

Mears started the season on the injured checklist with medial tibial stress syndrome in his proper leg. He hit one homer whereas enjoying three rehab video games in Arizona final month earlier than becoming a member of the TinCaps.

A second-round select of Federal Manner Excessive (Wash.) in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mears boasts 80-grade uncooked energy, a device that has been powerful to get to in-game due to his tendency to overlook pitches within the zone.

Mears paired a career-high 22 homers with a .217/.305/.486 batting line throughout three ranges in 2022, together with 14 homers at Fort Wayne and 5 extra in 24 video games in his first motion within the Double-A Texas League.

However Mears hit .169/.266/.373 and struck out in practically 48 p.c of his plate appearances that 12 months with Double-A San Antonio and repeated Fort Wayne in 2023, when he regressed to hitting .158/.291/.347 with 9 homers in 62 video games with the TinCaps.

Mears ranked as excessive as No. 8 in Baseball America’s top-30 Padres rankings in 2022, however he has since fallen out of trade assessments of the system.

Mears’ blast on Thursday was on the entrance finish of back-to-back jobs by him and catcher Colten Bender, who went 3-for-4 along with his first homer of the season and his fourth double.

First baseman Griffin Doersching (.669 OPS) despatched 2-for-4 with a double.

Left-hander Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25 ERA) allowed one run in seven innings within the begin for the win.

Fort Wayne is 28-38.

Thursday’s scoreboard

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (30-42)

Chihuahuas 4, Sugar Land 3: DH Brett Sullivan (.898 OPS) went 2-for-2 along with his eleventh homer, two RBIs and two hit-by-pitches. RF Tirso Ornelas (.870 OPS) went 1-for-3 along with his seventh homer and a stroll. LF Graham Pauley (.716 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a double. RHP Alek Jacob (2-0, 7.24 ERA) struck out three over two scoreless innings to earn the win. RHP Gabe Mosser (5.98 ERA) allowed three runs in six innings within the begin.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (28-38)

Missions 12, Amarillo 10: 3B Marcos Castañon (.696 OPS) drove in three runs on three hits, together with his fourth homer and twelfth double. LF Cole Cummings (.709 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, together with his fifth homer. 2B Connor Hollis (.604 OPS) went 3-for-6 with two doubles. DH Brandon Valenzuela (.735 OPS) and C Michael De La Cruz (.525 OPS) each had two hits.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE ( 32-32)

Visalia 2, Storm 1: RHP Eric Yost (4.99 ERA) struck out 9 over seven shutout innings of four-hit ball. He walked one. RHP Maikel Miralles (0-1, 18.00 ERA) allowed two runs within the eighth inning in his Storm debut. C Oswaldo Linares (.498 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. CF Nick Vogt (.703 OPS) went 1-for-3 with an RBI. RF Jacob Campbell (.809 OPS) went 1-for-2 with a triple.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (16-19)

Mariners 5, Padres 2 (7): CF Spence Coffman (.755 OPS), collected two of the Padres’ three hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and his eleventh steal. LHP Yovannki Pascual (1-2, 3.15 ERA) struck out 5 whereas permitting two runs — one earned — in 4 innings within the begin.

ROOKIE DSL BROWN (1-10)

Guardians 9, Padres 2: 1B Kevin Tamburini (.949 OPS) went 2-for-4 with an RBI. DH Isaac Ponce (.481 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a double.

ROOKIE DSL GOLD (7-5)

Padres 6, Cubs 3 (7): RHP Luis Maracara (1-0, 3.75 ERA) struck out six and allowed a run on 4 hits and a stroll in 5 innings within the win. 2B Eduarlin Tejeda (.759 OPS) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. RF Santiago Contreras (.855 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.