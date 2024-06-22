Joshua Mears back to mashing with TinCaps; Marcos Castañon powers Missions’ win – San Diego Union-Tribune

Six years into his skilled profession, Joshua Mears continues to have a ton of swing-and-miss in his sport.

However, man, he’s obtained a ton of energy.

Lastly wholesome once more, the Padres’ 23-year-old outfield prospect drove in three runs on his second homer of the season with excessive Single-A Fort Wayne, main the TinCaps to a 5-1 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Mears additionally singled in a two-hit sport that lifted his batting line to .195/.292/.366 by way of his first 13 video games with the TinCaps, numbers weighed down by a forty five.5 p.c strikeout charge on this third stint within the Midwest League.

Mears started the season on the injured checklist with medial tibial stress syndrome in his proper leg. He hit one homer whereas enjoying three rehab video games in Arizona final month earlier than becoming a member of the TinCaps.

A second-round select of Federal Manner Excessive (Wash.) in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mears boasts 80-grade uncooked energy, a device that has been powerful to get to in-game due to his tendency to overlook pitches within the zone.

