Joshua Hall Shares Request of HGTV Shows With Christina Hall

Joshua Corridor and Christina Corridor’s HGTV reveals will probably be addressed by a court docket because the couple strikes ahead with a divorce.

On Tuesday July 16, information broke that Christina, 41, and Joshua, 43, had every filed their very own divorce papers after greater than two years of marriage. Each events cited irreconcilable variations as the rationale for the break up, with Joshua itemizing their date of separation as July 8. Per Christina’s submitting, she disputes his declare, itemizing that they separated on July 7.

In keeping with court docket paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Christina needs her final identify restored to Haack and is asking Joshua to pay for legal professional charges and prices. She is just not requesting spousal assist and doesn’t need her estranged husband to be awarded spousal assist.

Joshua, for his half, is asking the court docket for all rights to his property earlier than they obtained married in addition to equal division of group property acquired throughout the marriage.

Per court docket paperwork, Joshua’s record of group property consists of the couple’s Newport Seaside, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV reveals they developed, produced or contracted with throughout the marriage. He’s additionally in search of spousal assist from Christina. Christina’s submitting, nevertheless, signifies that she is going to present the court docket with a listing of any separate property property and money owed at a later date. Weeks earlier than the break up, the previous Flip or Flop star supplied a glimpse into her working relationship with Joshua.

Whereas her estranged husband doesn’t tackle a “large position” in Christina on the Coast, Christina defined that their upcoming present, The Flip Off, which is about to debut in 2025, is somewhat completely different.

“We’re working collectively simply, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and appears like,” she completely informed Us about her upcoming mission with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. “I imply, it’s by no means simple to work with a partner so we’re simply actually discovering. I’m used to being the boss of all the pieces, particularly in the case of design.”

Christina added with fun, “It is a complete new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be fascinating the way it performs out.”

As they labored on a wide range of tasks collectively, Christina stated she made date evening with Joshua a precedence. Whereas many evenings can be spent nearer to residence in Orange County, the couple additionally cherished to journey exterior of their neighborhood.

“We do, like, brief holidays to Cabo,” she informed Us. “These are sort of our favorites. We’re actually shut and we’re capable of recover from there and you’ll completely calm down there. The climate’s all the time good.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Christina and Joshua’s groups for remark. Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. EST.