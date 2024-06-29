Josh Shapiro comes to Biden’s defense after debate despite calls to join race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro got here to the protection of President Joe Biden on Thursday after some known as for Shapiro to exchange Biden on the Democratic Social gathering ticket following Biden’s debate efficiency.

“I believe Joe Biden had a foul debate night time, but it surely doesn’t change the truth that Donald Trump was a foul president,” mentioned Shapiro throughout a Friday morning look on “Morning Joe.”

Shapiro later added that throughout the debate Trump “not solely lied about his previous, however lied in regards to the sorts of issues he’s proposing for the long run.”

Biden appeared to brush off considerations over his debate efficiency the place he stumbled a number of instances and had a hoarse voice, to which he pointed to having a sore throat.

“The chatter could be very distracting, and it’s going to be very consuming for the marketing campaign,” former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned on MSNBC. “Ought to he get replaced? They’re going to be answering that query as an alternative of breaking via on attacking Trump.”

On Friday the Related Press named Shapiro as a Democrat who has endorsed Biden however might have their very own presidential aspirations. Others in that dialog included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker and California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Colin Dunlap of KDKA Pittsburgh radio posted to X “Josh Shapiro is completely the strongest Democrat on this nation. There is no such thing as a query…. He needs to be the man.” One other account on X mentioned If the Dems have been to exchange Biden, I believe the politician the GOP ought to concern probably the most can be PA governor Josh Shapiro. He’s younger (for a politician), articulate, very smart and really personable.”

Google Developments information reveals following the talk, nationwide searches for him spiked.

A 2023 Muhlenberg School’s Institute of Public Opinion ballot discovered Shapiro beating Trump 48% to 37% with 11% leaning towards one other candidate and 4% not sure. As well as, an Engagious/Sago focus group research launched by Axios final yr discovered Pennsylvania swing voters wished to see Shapiro run for president over Biden.

Shapiro was requested shortly after profitable the governor’s race in November whether or not he had any ambition to be the nation’s first Jewish president, to which he had “ambition to get slightly little bit of sleep” and to serve the individuals of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro additionally appeared irked at a query whereas showing with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Dauphin County over their political futures, shaking his head when the query was requested to Buttigieg.

Fetterman to Democrats after Biden debate efficiency: ‘Chill the f‑‑‑ out’



However that also hasn’t silenced the requires Shapiro to make a run for the White Home, whether or not it’s this yr or in 2028. Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant and Appearing Governor Mark Singel known as Shapiro “the actual deal” and somebody who’s “going to be a star.”

“He was a member of the (State) Home of Representatives, he’s been operating for President since he was 12 years outdated, and he’s good at it, proper? He doesn’t actually miss a trick, and he presents himself effectively and he handles the press so fantastically.”

Muhlenberg’s Spring 2024 survey discovered Shapiro with a 64% approval score in his first time period as Governor.