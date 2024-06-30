Josh Lucas Engaged to Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo

Josh Lucas is engaged to meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo, with the actor asserting the information Saturday.

Lucas, whose current credit embrace Yellowstone and Palm Royale, took to Instagram to share footage of Ruffalo getting emotional whereas sporting her ring as musicians carried out for the couple within the background. In keeping with their posts, Lucas and Ruffalo have been collectively because the fall of 2022.

“For the final 2 years in Each Means and Each Day this stunning soul has made me and my life higher, deeper and extra entire,” Lucas captioned his submit. “I’m so grateful and thrilled she mentioned ‘Sure.’ I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our households and all of the folks and locations that made this come true. I’m completely conscious I acquired loopy fortunate.”

Ruffalo, who’s a meteorologist and reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, additionally shared footage of the completely satisfied couple to commemorate the event.

“Nearly 2 years in the past this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew virtually instantly we had every discovered our individual in a method we’ve by no means experienced- on each degree,” she wrote on Instagram. “This was the best and greatest query I’ve ever answered. So, right here’s to perpetually with my love, my greatest pal. I can’t wait to maintain residing this life with you.”

Lucas was beforehand married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, and the pair share son Noah. The couple divorced in 2014.

The 53-year-old actor is understood for such movies as Candy Residence Alabama, Glory Street, J. Edgar, Ford v Ferrari and The Perpetually Purge. His tv work consists of roles on The Agency, Mysteries of Laura, Yellowstone and Palm Royale.