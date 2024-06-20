Josh Gad to Star in ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel Produced by Mel Brooks

Followers of Spaceballs are in luck. A sequel is on the best way!

In an Instagram put up, Josh Gad — who co-wrote the script and is about to co-produce and star within the movie — confirmed the information on Tuesday, June 18.

“My telephone has by no means exploded as laborious because it did at present,” the actor, 43, captioned the put up, which included a screengrab of The Insneider’s put up on X (previously often called Twitter) saying the information in regards to the new Spaceballs installment. “We’re very excited!”

Gad added that the making of the sequel is in its “early days,” however that he is working with Mel Brooks —who directed, co-wrote, produced and appeared within the 1987 house opera parody — on the challenge. In line with Selection, Brooks, 97, set to supply the movie.

Josh Gad visits SiriusXM studios on December 05, 2023 in New York Metropolis.

Jason Mendez/Getty



“Working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make one thing worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true,” the Wolf Like Me star wrote. “@benjisamit @cubanmissiledh @josh.greenbaum @kevinsalter1 and I worship on the alter of all issues Brooks and we’re doing the whole lot in our energy alongside Mel to be sure to get what you’ve waited 37 lengthy years for. EVERYTHING 🚀 #maytheschwartzbewithyou.”

Per Selection, Josh Greenbaum is about to direct the movie, which was co-written by Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Kevin Salter will government produce. At the moment, the film is in early levels, so plot and additional particulars are underneath wraps, with the outlet noting that the “sequel is in improvement at Amazon MGM Studios.”

Samit and Hernandez are the screenwriters behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Addams Household 2 and the forthcoming Disney+ sequence LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, whereas Greenbaum beforehand helmed 2021’s Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

Reps for Amazon declined to remark. Brooks’ representatives haven’t but responded to PEOPLE’s requests for remark.

From Left: George Wyner, Rick Moranis and Mel Brooks in ‘Spaceballs’.

Moviestore/Shutterstock



The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is right here! How shortly are you able to remedy it? Play now!

Spaceballs is not the primary movie initially starring Rick Moranis — who performed Lord Darkish Helmet alongside Invoice Pullman, John Sweet, Daphne Zuniga and Joan Rivers — that Gad has been concerned in rebooting.

In Could 2019, it was revealed that the Thanks for Sharing actor had been forged in an upcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters, the 1989 household journey movie starring Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, a scientist who invents a ray gun machine, which unintentionally shrinks his youngsters.

Referred to as Shrunk, the movie is about to happen a long time after the unique with Gad starring as Szalinski’s grown son, Nick Szalinski, initially performed by Robert Oliveri, who additionally reprised the position alongside Moranis within the 1992 sequel, Honey, I Blew Up the Child.

Gad initially teased his involvement within the movie on Instagram again in January 2022 with a nonetheless of Moranis within the unique and the caption, “Homework.”

By no means miss a narrative — join PEOPLE’s free each day publication to remain up-to-date on the most effective of what PEOPLE has to supply​​, from celeb information to forcing human curiosity tales.

Rick Moranis in ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Youngsters’ in 1989.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock



In June 2023, the Frozen voice actor supplied an replace on the film’s anticipated manufacturing.

“A number of u ask me what’s occurring with this movie. Fact is, we have been inches from beginning after which COVID hit, inches from beginning once more & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from beginning once more & funds received the most effective of us,” Gad posted on X.

Sharing an unofficial poster for the movie, that includes Moranis, 70, that Gad credited as being made by artist BossLogic, he added, “If you’d like it, let your native @disney know.”

On the time, a rep for Disney had no remark in regards to the alleged manufacturing delays when reached by PEOPLE.