Josh Brolin Joining Glen Powell in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’

Josh Brolin is in ultimate negotiations to star reverse Glen Powell in The Working Man, Paramount’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

Edgar Wright is directing the characteristic and co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall.

Katy O’Brian, the rising actress who gained notices with Love Lies Bleeding, is already on the roll name for the characteristic that may shoot in London on the prime of subsequent yr.

The novel centered on one determined man, needing cash for his sick daughter, who joins the preferred present, The Working Man, during which groups of killers search out contestants. The longer a contestant survives, the extra money that particular person makes. However as the sport present’s producers and killers will discover out, this determined man will break all the foundations and expose the present’s darkish secrets and techniques.

King’s Working Man, revealed in 1982 and written beneath the pseudonym Richard Bachman, was set in 2025 in an America beneath a totalitarian regime that makes use of violent recreation reveals to placate the disenfranchised lots.

Powell is enjoying that determined man. Brolin stars because the ruthless producer of the sport present. (O’Brian will play one of many contestants on the present.)

Paramount is releasing the movie on Nov. 21, 2025.

Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.