Josh Allen on Hard-Launching Hailee Steinfeld Relationship

Josh Allen is opening up about hard-launching his relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Payments quarterback, 28, lately sat down with Kay Adams on Up & Adams to speak about all issues soccer, however couldn’t assist however gush about his girlfriend, with whom he went Instagram official late final month.

After Adams, 38, addressed Allen as “Mr. Exhausting Launch,” the sports activities commentator pressed for extra details about the NFL star’s relationship with the Dickinson alum.

“We love love,” he stated, grinning from ear to ear, to which Adams replied, “That’s one completely happy quarterback! They’re going to win the Tremendous Bowl, goodbye.”

Allen and Steinfeld, 27, first sparked romance rumors in Could 2023 after his break up from his girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams. On the time, he and Steinfeld have been noticed strolling the streets of New York Metropolis. Days later, they have been seen getting sushi collectively.

The next month, a supply solely advised Us Weekly that the duo “snigger a ton once they’re collectively [and] are at all times smiling” and that “Josh is the primary man shortly she’s been actually all for.”

After greater than a yr of hypothesis, Allen and Steinfeld made it official when the QB shared a carousel of pictures by way of Instagram on July 23. He captioned the pics “Onward.”

Within the snaps, Steinfeld might be seen cuddling as much as Allen as they take within the Eiffel Tower at night time throughout their Paris trip in April.

One other photograph reveals a current household celebration the place Steinfeld posed with Allen’s mother and father Joel and LaVonne, in addition to his siblings Jason, Nicala and Makenna. Steinfeld was even pictured in a solo shot, seemingly window procuring whereas dressed comfortably in denims, a grey trench coat and beanie.

Followers of the couple have been fast to share their approval of Josh going Instagram official with Stenfield, with one fan writing, “First we laborious launch the lady, then we win the Tremendous Bowl.” One other added, “Thanks for making Hailee completely happy!”

The Fringe of Seventeen actress was beforehand linked to influencer Cameron Smoller from 2016 to 2017, and dated One Path alum Niall Horan in 2018.

Whereas talking solely to Us Weekly in January that yr, Steinfeld opened up about courting within the limelight and why she tends to maintain her non-public life out of the general public eye.

“I really feel so fortunate that [my fans] care sufficient about me to know what I’m doing each second of each day,” she stated, “however I believe that generally it’s laborious for folks generally to comprehend that there are boundaries to an individual’s life and private life.”

The Oscar nominee added, “I’m a really non-public particular person. I do love that I’ve the chance to share with them what I’m comfy with and so they’re there to pay attention and help me.”