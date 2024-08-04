Jose Valenzuela scores upset of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to claim WBA junior welterweight title

It took footwork, guile and a sturdy chin however Jose Valenzuela was capable of obtain his boxing goals of changing into a world champion on Saturday regardless of getting into as a stable underdog in opposition to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) moved as much as 140 kilos for the primary time and relied on his benefits of six inches in top and 7 inches in attain to outbox Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) over 12 rounds to seize the WBA junior welterweight championship through cut up resolution.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112 for Valenzuela whereas the third had it 115-113 for Cruz, within the co-main occasion of the Terence Crawford-Israel Madrimov pay-per-view card from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I am speechless, I am speechless. Dream come true,” Valenzuela stated. “This isn’t for me, that is for my mother and pa, and for all of their sacrifices. That is to pay them again.”

Valenzuela, a 25-year-old southpaw from Los Mochis, Mexico, largely stored Cruz at distance by utilizing his size and mixture punching. He outlanded Cruz by a margin of 171 to 118, in accordance with CompuBox. “El Rayo” additionally linked on 40% of his energy photographs and outlanded Cruz in 11 of 12 rounds regardless of Cruz trying extra punches total (521 to 516) and successful the battle of the jabs (63 to 37) in an in depth and aggressive battle.

“I do not imply to say something [negative] however simply take a take heed to this crowd,” Cruz stated concerning the resolution. “Simply take heed to this. I simply love to do my job. I by no means decide at what the [decision] is. I simply let the followers determine after I do my job.”

Cruz, a 26-year-old native of Mexico Metropolis, was the determined crowd favourite and entered the battle with loads of momentum contemporary off of his stoppage of Rolando Romero in March to win a world title. However he was compelled to chase Valenzuela all through and had hassle persistently getting inside.

When the battle was over, Valenzuela stated he had zero doubt his hand would get raised.

“I used to be 100% certain, I used to be 100% certain,” Valenzuela stated. “[The game plan was] simply be sensible. I did not’ get determined. I did not’ fall below the strain. I stayed calm.

“[Cruz’s power] was cool however nothing loopy and nothing I ever felt. It was good and stable. I felt nice. I felt like I used to be in management the entire time utilizing my jab and utilizing my footwork. I felt like I used to be in management the entire time.”

Cruz, whose earlier lone defeat got here through shut resolution to Gervonta Davis in 2021, referred to as for a right away second likelihood in opposition to Valenzuela after the battle.

“I wish to lay it on the road now. I wish to formally request a rematch,” Cruz stated. “I wish to positively throw that down and ask for a rematch, for certain.”