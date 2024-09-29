Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ Relationship Timeline

From pals to lovers, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Cities have supported one another by means of quite a few ups and downs through the years.

The previous greatest good friend of Kylie Jenner made waves in February 2019 when she and Tristan Thompson kissed whereas he was relationship Khloé Kardashian. Whereas Woods and Jenner had a falling out over the scandal, Woods discovered love together with her personal basketball star — whom she had beforehand been strictly friends with — the next yr.

Woods and Cities began relationship in Might 2020 after assembly by means of pals.

“The proper particular person will deliver loads out of you. Now we have been pals for a very long time,” she instructed Additional that September. “Naturally, we each related about dropping a guardian at a really younger age … so it was a really natural relationship that we’d been greatest pals for some time.”

Scroll by means of for his or her full timeline: