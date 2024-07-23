Jordan Love won’t practice without deal, but Packers optimistic

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers and Jordan Love could also be nearing an settlement on a contract extension, however till it is completed, the beginning quarterback will not take part in follow or any video games this preseason.

Packers basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst stated Monday shortly earlier than the group’s first follow of coaching camp that Love’s representatives knowledgeable him Saturday evening of their plans earlier than a deal will get completed.

“We utterly perceive the place he is coming from,” Gutekunst stated.

Love did report for coaching camp on time and participate in conferences and different coaching camp actions aside from follow. Beforehand, Love took half in the complete offseason program and the group’s necessary minicamp in June to satisfy necessities for a $500,000 exercise bonus.

When requested whether or not an extension may get completed inside a number of days, Gutekunst stated: “Yeah, I feel so, however once more, you by no means know. We’re working actually onerous to get that completed. On the similar time, the factor I’ve confidence in is we each need the identical factor.”

The Packers haven’t any fast plans so as to add one other quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur stated second-year professional Sean Clifford will deal with the primary snaps with the starters, however the reps will probably be break up 50-50 between Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt. LaFleur stated former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion, who was employed as an assistant coach this offseason, will assist with throws throughout drill work.

When requested how lengthy they’ll maintain that with out including a 3rd quarterback, LaFleur stated: “That is a terrific query. Clearly we’re hopeful we’ll get one thing completed right here within the subsequent … ahead of later. However that is one thing that we’ll have to only modify on the fly.”

LaFleur stated he was not instantly frightened about Love and the offense shedding the momentum they’d constructed final season and into the offseason program.

“I understand how he prepares,” LaFleur stated. “So, I am not overly involved about that.”

Love didn’t converse to reporters just like the Packers beginning quarterback would usually do after the primary coaching camp follow. However Clifford, who served as Love’s backup final season, stated Love had hinted to him over the weekend that he won’t be in place to follow when camp opened.

“He clearly wished to be on the market; he is been pushing to get on the market,” Clifford stated. “I do not even suppose it is him. It is extra of different folks ensuring that he is taken care of. The group is as effectively. They’re doing their due diligence. He gave me slightly little bit of a heads up and stated, ‘Hey, simply be prepared.'”

Clifford, who threw landing passes to Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in Monday’s follow, indicated that he thinks this may very well be a short-term scenario.

“I do not suppose it should take tremendous lengthy,” Clifford stated. “It is simply what he is obtained to do now. However once more, it speaks volumes — he is not in California, he is right here. I obtained in right here at 7. His bag was already in right here. He is in early, he is staying late. He is doing all of the little issues so it is no fear from the gamers that is for certain.”

With no new deal, Love would have made solely $11 million this season on the ultimate yr of a mini extension he signed final Might. That deal added one yr, the 2024 season, to his rookie contract. It was in lieu of the group selecting up the fifth-year choice on that deal. On the time, Inexperienced Bay gave Love a $8,788,655 signing bonus. His base wage for final season was $1.01 million.

Love is now line for one of many richest contracts within the league and seems prone to be part of the $50 million a yr membership. The latest quarterback deal was Trevor Lawrence’s with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June. It’s a five-year, $275 million deal that features $200 million in ensures. At $55 million a yr, Lawrence and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow are tied for the best common pay within the league.

Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions final season. He was one in all simply 4 quarterbacks in 2023 to rank within the prime 10 in passing touchdowns (second behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott), passing yards (seventh) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (seventh).

He began all 17 video games and after a 2-5 begin, the Packers completed 9-8 to make the playoffs. Love led them to a wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys during which he threw three landing passes and no interceptions earlier than the divisional spherical loss on the San Francisco 49ers, which ended with a Love interception on the ultimate drive.