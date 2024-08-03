Jordan Hicks embraces sharing his story and NFL experience with the Browns linebacker room

With Hicks’ 10 years within the league, he brings a wealth of expertise to a youthful linebacker room, in addition to veteran management. Stefanski mentioned these two components play a big think about his presence within the unit.

“That does not occur accidentally,” Stefanski mentioned. “That is someone who actually takes care of his physique, performs effectively, has been in a bunch of various programs. So, he can impart a ton of knowledge on these younger gamers simply by his sheer numbers of years on this league.”

Not solely does he carry 10 years of expertise within the league, however he is additionally performed for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with the Eagles. With Schwartz in Philadelphia, Hicks began all 35 video games he performed in over these three seasons. The Eagles went on a profitable run in that stretch, and whereas Hicks missed a majority of the 2017 Tremendous Bowl run with an Achilles harm, Hicks nonetheless discovered success in Schwartz’s system.

Whereas there are slight variations from the Eagles to the Browns that has created a studying curve for Hicks, he has a basis and an understanding of the core of Schwartz’s defensive fashion.

“I do know what to anticipate and what Jim is on the lookout for,” Hicks mentioned. “However on the identical time, , a variety of this protection since final time I used to be in his has developed. So, there’s been some studying curves and a few understanding however a variety of that was carried out in OTAs and minicamp, so we got here hit the hit the bottom working, did not have to put in something simply took off.”

The linebackers play a singular position within the defensive system. They line up in the midst of the protection, and Hicks mentioned they’ve to assist set the protection, present the required communication to each the line of defense and the secondary so they’re all on the identical. Hicks mentioned in addition they are attempting to be one step forward of the decision, predicting what performs the offense can run and desirous about what kinds of motions can get the protection into their greatest coverages and fronts.

Hicks has particular skill to do exactly that from the center of the protection, and linebackers coach Jason Tarver has famous that skillset.