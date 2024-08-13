Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officers say an arbitration panel gained’t rethink a call asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded within the flooring train on the Paris Olympics.

USA Gymnastics says it is going to proceed efforts to let Chiles hold the medal.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their guidelines don’t permit for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new proof is introduced,” USA Gymnastics stated in a press release. “We’re deeply upset by the notification and can proceed to pursue each potential avenue and attraction course of, together with to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to make sure the simply scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

CAS voided an on-floor attraction from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her to 3rd, saying the attraction got here 4 seconds past the one-minute time restrict for scoring inquiries.

USA Gymnastics disputed the timing, saying Sunday that the company submitted video proof to CAS that confirmed Workforce USA coach Cecile Landi first appealed 13 seconds earlier than the deadline.

The dispute over such minute particulars units up what could possibly be a months- or years-long authorized battle over the gymnastics scores.

The Worldwide Gymnastics Federation (FIG) stated Saturday night time it could respect the courtroom’s choice and elevate Ana Barbosu of Romania to 3rd. The Worldwide Olympic Committee confirmed the ruling Sunday, asserting that it was reallocating the medal.

CAS dominated Saturday that Landi’s inquiry to have 0.1 added to Chiles’ rating got here outdoors the one-minute window. The CAS advert hoc committee wrote that Landi’s inquiry got here 1 minute, 4 seconds after Chiles’ preliminary rating was posted.

The IOC stated it is going to be in contact with the USOPC concerning the return of Chiles’ bronze and can work with the Romanian Olympic Committee to debate a reallocation ceremony honoring Barbosu. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil gained gold and Simone Biles of the U.S. was the silver medalist.

Any attraction might go to Switzerland’s highest courtroom, the Swiss Tribunal, or the European Courtroom of Human Rights.

Late Monday, rapper Taste Flav — who has been a outstanding superstar supporter of 2024 Olympians, together with discus thrower Veronica Fraley — posted on the social media platform X that he had made a bedazzled bronze medal for Chiles as a possible substitute whereas the U.S. fights “the Powers that be.” The substitute is within the method of a clock, which the rapper has worn for many years, since his days with the group Public Enemy.

“Thanks. Means the world,” in response to a reply posted on the X account of Gina Charles, the gymnast’s mom. “She’s not on socials proper now as you may think about. I’ll share it along with her.”

___

AP Olympics: