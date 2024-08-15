Jordan Addison injury update: Vikings WR should be ‘OK’ after being carted off from practice with ankle issue

The Minnesota Vikings merely cannot catch a break. Minnesota’s tenth total choose within the 2024 NFL Draft, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is out for the complete 2024 season after present process surgical procedure on Wednesday for a full meniscus restore he suffered within the preseason opener on Saturday.

Hours afterward Wednesday, the Vikings suffered one other blow to their offense with No. 2 broad receiver Jordan Addison, their 2023 first-round choose, being carted off the sphere after leaping for a contested catch throughout a joint apply session with the Browns, per The Athletic. No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson patted Addison on the helmet as different teammates came to visit to present him a high-five.

There was some encouraging information after apply, although. Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated Addison damage his ankle, and whereas he will not apply Thursday, O’Connell doesn’t consider the damage is severe.

Addison caught 70 passes as a rookie final season for 911 and 10 receiving touchdowns, making him one in every of solely eight gamers within the Tremendous Bowl period (since 1966) to complete over 900 receiving yards and 10 or extra receiving touchdowns as a rookie. Since 1990, Addison is just one of six gamers to take action as a rookie becoming a member of Corridor of Famer Randy Moss (1998), Buccaneers rookie Mike Williams (2010), Buccaneers Professional Bowler Mike Evans (2014), Giants rookie Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Cincinnati Bengals Professional Bowler Ja’Marr Chase (2021). Addison joins Vikings Professional Bowl tight finish T.J. Hockenson as gamers whose standing for the beginning of the 2024 season are in limbo.

Hockenson tore his ACL on Christmas Eve, however he did not have the surgical procedure till Jan. 29 since he needed to look ahead to swelling in his knee to lower. Addison’s damage specifics are at the moment unknown for the time being.

The Vikings additionally misplaced second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon for the season when he tore his ACL on the primary day of coaching camp apply.