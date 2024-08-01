Jonathan Owens Posts Sweet Tribute for Wife Simone Biles After Her Gold Medal Win

Simone Biles formally grew to become probably the most adorned gymnast in Crew USA Olympic historical past on Tuesday after the crew gained the gold medal on the crew ultimate.
Certainly one of Biles’s largest supporters was within the crowd—her husband, Chicago Bears security Jonathan Owens. He was seen cheering her on all through the competitors.
In the course of the crew’s celebration, Owens posted a prolonged congratulations message devoted to his spouse on Instagram. He posted pictures of the couple celebrating the win, and Owens was sporting Biles’s gold medal.
“Witnessing historical past each time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats child on changing into probably the most adorned American gymnast in Olympic historical past!!!! Simply wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So grateful i used to be there to see it ❤️🤍💙” Owens wrote.
The Bears granted Owens time without work from observe to journey to Paris to help Biles. Owens may also miss the Corridor of Fame Recreation vs. the Houston Texans. He expressed his gratitude for the crew and for the chance to observe his spouse carry out on the Paris Olympics. The couple married in Could 2023.