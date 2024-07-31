Jonathan Owens notes on Simone Biles: Social media reactions

Jonathan Owens is taking within the 2024 Paris Olympics in each method potential.

Contemporary off his flight to Paris, the Chicago Bears security arrived to look at his spouse, Simone Biles, and the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics staff compete within the ladies’s staff remaining on Tuesday.

Owens, who was excused by the Bears to overlook a number of days of coaching camp to be in Paris, was seen on NBC cameras inside the world donning a Simone Biles T-shirt, in addition to a pen and notepad. Naturally, that led to curiosity as to what he was writing down.

This is how social media has reacted to Owens being seen on the ladies’s staff remaining occasion in Paris:

Social media reacts to Jonathan Owens at Paris Olympics