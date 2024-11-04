Jon Peters on Trump, Dana White, Wild Hollywood Journey

His knees are dangerous, he’s paunchy and puffy, and the previous celeb hairdresser has grey roots no less than 2 inches lengthy. At 79, Jon Peters not is the bad-boy seducer of girls from Barbra Streisand to Pamela Anderson, the inspiration for the Warren Beatty movie Shampoo, the wild-man character that Bradley Cooper portrayed with all of the previous bluster in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 movie Licorice Pizza.

However as he sits in a mix bed- and sitting room in his condominium within the Beverly Hills flats, he nonetheless spins out grand plans that will or might not be grounded in actuality. Let nobody say that Jon Peters not goals huge.

I had not seen or spoken to Jon within the greater than 25 years for the reason that publication of Hit & Run, the e-book that Nancy Griffin and I wrote about Sony’s ill-advised 1989 determination to rent him and his then-partner, Peter Guber, to run Columbia Photos.

Barbra Streisand with Peters, her onetime hairdresser turned producer and lover, in 1975. Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Folks nonetheless learn Hit & Run, which chronicles the wild spending and heavy monetary losses that Sony took because of hiring a pair of Hollywood hustlers well-known inside the business for poaching concepts, grabbing credit score and typically making — or no less than getting their names on — huge hit motion pictures, corresponding to Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. That was one the place Jon grew to become hands-on in additional methods than one: He was relationship Kim Basinger on the time. Predictably, chaos on the set ensued.

Whereas Peter pursued the extra standard path of beginning as a administration trainee at a studio after grad college in New York, Jon was an unlikely success story. He was a tough boy whose father died when he was simply 8 and who wound up in reform college by the point he was 12. However he made his strategy to Hollywood, grew to become Streisand’s hairdresser and lover and, after teaming along with her on the 1976 remake A Star Is Born, launched a producing profession that might see him credited on dozens of movies.

Peter married his faculty girlfriend, however Jon went in a special route. He had a knack for recognizing and relationship girls who had star potential. Within the late ’80s, he met Anderson at a celebration when she was on the town to check for a Playmate unfold. He urged her to not do the photograph shoot, however she didn’t take his recommendation. Whereas we had been engaged on the e-book, he instructed us he had began seeing an aspiring actress who had simply arrived from Wales and who was going to be huge. In case you guessed it was Catherine Zeta-Jones, you might be right.

Sadly for Sony, Peter and Jon didn’t provide you with any blockbusters throughout their tenure at Sony Photos. Jon — who kicked off his time on the studio by sending an organization aircraft full of flowers to court docket supermodel Vendela — was the primary to be ejected, at Peter’s behest, in 1991. Peter continued to spend Sony’s cash freely and managed to carry on till 1994, at which level Sony mentioned goodbye to him and acknowledged a $3.2 billion loss on the corporate’s Hollywood journey.

After Peter pushed Jon out at Sony, Jon was crushed by the next estrangement from his former companion. When Jon determined to speak to us for the e-book — which Peter steadfastly refused to do — he confirmed us a handwritten contract that Peter had despatched him saying merely that the friendship can be renewed if Jon promised to not take part. It regarded like one thing meant to resolve a grade-school tiff. There was a line the place Jon was imagined to signal. Fortunately, he didn’t.

Julia Faye West, Peters’ companion of six years, in 2016. Randy Shropshire/Getty Photographs

Attempting to fact-check his tales was a problem. He claimed to have purchased the San Ysidro Ranch (nope); he claimed to have as soon as jumped up and down on the desk of then-Warner Bros. chairman Bob Daly throughout an argument (nope); he repeatedly claimed to have taken Sony for $100 million (however provided no proof).

Once I sat down with him July 31, he was flanked by Julia Faye West, his 46-year-old companion of six years, and his three daughters from two relationships. He apparently isn’t legally married to West; his 4 marriages embrace Marie Zampitella, whom he wed when he was a teen; Lesley Ann Warren, with whom he had a now-estranged son; Christine Forsyth Peters, mom of two of the daughters and onetime Sumner Redstone girlfriend; and Mindy Williamson, mom of one other daughter.

Jon met West after he noticed her photograph on the duvet of the net males’s journal FHM and tracked her down. He says he’s fortunately married now (although not technically) but additionally says that previously couple of years he “died twice” from taking capsules (Vicodin) when he hit tough patches within the relationship.

Within the day, Jon had an explosive mood: He as soon as pulled a gun on a employee in Aspen who confirmed as much as acquire a invoice. He chased Daybreak Metal, then president of Columbia Photos, out of his home. He’s had different points: In 2011, a Los Angeles jury ordered him to pay $3 million to a former assistant who accused him of sexual harassment; he says that later, somebody tried to blackmail him with an accusation of improper conduct throughout a therapeutic massage and that price him $100,000.

Now, he says he’s not solely in restoration however very targeted on doing good for the much less lucky. After our interview, I began to marvel the way it occurred that Jon had by no means began one thing as profitable as a church. As if on cue, Jon referred to as to say that he and his spouse are additionally beginning Oz: The Church of Desires, and that they’re going to present away cash.

He additionally says he has some show-business initiatives within the works. One is a film referred to as The Hoodlum Priest with Mike Tyson. “It’s a suspense thriller and based mostly on me,” he says. “All the flicks I made are based mostly on me. … There aren’t any guys like me in Hollywood. They’re all a bunch of pussies. You’ll be able to quote me. They’re all a bunch of fucking pussies.”

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, Bradley Cooper performs a wild-man model of Peters. MGM/Courtesy Everett Assortment

He additionally says he’s speaking with Oliver Stone about making a movie concerning the Trump assassination try. (An awesome admirer of Donald Trump, Jon made a considerable contribution to assist cowl the authorized payments incurred by Beverly Hills salon proprietor Gina Bisignano, who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Bisignano is associates with West.)

As Jon is just like the Outdated Trustworthy of concepts, this interview has been (closely) edited and sorted for readability. He began out by speaking about his quest to search out actual love, in addition to his bold ardour venture of the second.

***

JON PETERS It’s a factor referred to as Oz, which we’re engaged on with Gavin Newsom, and it’s 300 acres that we’re going to transform into, like, Disneyland, however a rehabilitation heart the place we are able to take individuals off the road. And so they’re there for a 12 months they usually get fully recycled. They study to be gardeners, they study to be pool males, they study to be hairdressers. It’s going to be very very like the early days of Walt Disney. As a matter of truth, one of many initiatives that I’ve is working with Bob Iger on getting the plans for the primary Disneyland. [A Disney source says Iger is not aware of a request for the plans.] Oz is my final dream.

The place is it?

PETERS Effectively, it’s not but, however the land is in San Bernardino. And you’ll take 2,000 individuals at a time for 12 months. Then they get recycled, and we put them again in and we work with the large firms. Recycle the individuals. What do you do with them? You simply depart them on the road? And you’ll’t put them in a 30-story constructing by themselves — they’ll die. So that you’ve bought to place them in a program.

Are you 12-step individuals? Are you associates of Invoice? [A reference to AA founder Bill W.]

JULIA WEST Sure.

PETERS Invoice?

WEST Sure. We’re in restoration.

PETERS Once I met her, she mentioned, “What would you like from me?” I mentioned, “I would like you to show me how one can love,” as a result of she was so loving. And [I said,] “What would you like?” [She said,] “I would like you to assist me construct my funds.” So she’s now financially impartial from me, can depart any time she needs. And my children are the identical. Principally all people’s bought cash. So we began listening to Dr. Joe Dispenza — who he’s?

No.

PETERS Oh my God. Write that identify down. That’s this complete visible. In case you can see it, you will be it. His factor is, should you’re not actively collaborating sooner or later, you’re dwelling up to now. And so we’re, all of us, creating the longer term right here. I used to be at one level so fucked up I might barely discuss on the telephone. And now I’m operating, working 20 hours a day, constructing this firm, working with the youngsters. And I used to be a significant intercourse addict. Which means it’s not about intercourse, it’s in search of love.

I get it.

PETERS I don’t know if , however Pamela Anderson got here into my life once more [in 2020], and I hadn’t seen her in 20 years. And he or she wished to get married. And hastily …

Jon Peters with then-girlfriend Pamela Anderson in 1989. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Assortment/Getty Photographs

I bear in mind. It was like, a five-minute proposition.

PETERS Yeah, 12 days. She came around me, and I checked out her and I began crying. I used to be like, I used to be in love along with her [pointing to West], I wasn’t in love with Pamela. However that’s the dependancy. The dependancy takes you over. Once I was with Vendela, we went to Mexico, and we had been sitting having lunch and she or he mentioned, “I’m actually drained.” And I mentioned, “Go downstairs, take a nap.” After which she went down, and I regarded throughout the desk and there was Miss Venezuela. And I ran over. “Hello, I’m Jon Peters, Batman, Superman.” I did my spiel, and it was horrible as a result of I felt dangerous about myself. And that’s what occurred with Pamela. Pamela wished to get married and every thing, and it was my illness. It’s referred to as a set off. It triggered me. And subsequent factor , she was there and we by no means bought married legally, it was some religious deal, however the minute she walked in, it was like I used to be nonetheless in love along with her. It was the dependancy. She’s not chatting with me now.

[Peters calls later after reading a positive review of Anderson’s new film, The Last Showgirl. He says he always told her that she was meant to be a movie star. “I used to say to her all the time, ‘You should be a [serious] actress! Overlook this bare stuff.’ ”]

In a wide-ranging dialog, Peters additionally touched on an assortment of different matters.

On Former Producing Associate, Peter Guber

PETERS For years, each three or 4 months I name Guber.

Actually?

PETERS Yeah. We don’t discuss. He doesn’t ever take my name.

Jon Peters (left) with enterprise companion and former “finest good friend” Peter Guber in 1989. The pair ran Sony collectively earlier than their very unamicable break up. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Assortment/Getty Photographs

Why do you name him?

PETERS As a result of I miss him. I like him. He was my finest good friend on this planet. I imply, should you see among the photos the place he jumps in my arms and I’m holding a 200-pound man like this. (Cradles his arms.) He trusted me. I might have dropped him on his again. However sadly, [Guber’s wife] Lynda wished to be his companion.

She’s Tara now, . (A yoga teacher, she has taken the identify of a Hindu goddess.)

PETERS Yeah, she’s Tara. Yeah. However what occurred is, this, I instructed you she tried to have an affair with me.

But in addition, Jon, he fired you.

PETERS Effectively, he didn’t fireplace me, as a result of I labored for Sony. What he did is he went to Sony and he mentioned, “Both it’s me or him, and he’s bought to go.” That’s what he did. And [then-Sony America CEO] Mickey Schulhof flew me to New York and mentioned, “You’ll be able to’t be right here, however you may keep should you work out of the home,” and I don’t wish to do this. I wished to do my very own factor. And at any time when my identify comes up, he freaks out. So Tony Robbins calls Peter and mentioned, “Look, I actually like [Jon]. I feel we might study so much from one another.” what he did? [He said,] “Don’t you dare discuss to him. I don’t need you speaking to that man. In case you’re my good friend, you received’t name him again.” He tried to bury me. He’s so jealous and offended at the truth that I even have a life and he’s dwelling with the enemy.

Who’s the enemy?

PETERS His spouse. He instructed me as soon as, and I swear to God, that is the reality, that he labored for the CIA, they usually recruited him when he was 13 as a result of he was so good. And so they despatched him on these ops issues. And he instructed me this wild story. I feel it’s simply because I’d inform him about once I went to juvie and what it was like. I feel he wished to one-up me on a narrative. One time we had been having lunch and I had ordered a salad and salmon and he ordered a cheeseburger. So we sat down, his cheeseburger got here, my salad got here. He modified his lunch to a salad. He had a cheeseburger, and he was so aggressive that he modified to a salad. He was afraid I’d reside longer than him.

On Profession Recommendation for J.Lo

PETERS With Jennifer Lopez, I would like her to go to Nashville. I wish to open a membership for $25 or $30 million referred to as J.Lo’s, and I wish to put up $50 million. I’ve already bought the buyers to do it. Construct J.Lo’s and have her do a rustic and Western album, all with duets.

Then individuals will say she’s copying Beyoncé.

PETERS It doesn’t matter. You can’t be the one one within the style. If the fabric is sweet, it’ll be nice. You must do good work to ensure that issues to work. Once I went to open a magnificence store, [people said,] “You’ll be able to’t be there. There’s a magnificence store on each nook.” And I mentioned, “Watch me,” and I did, and I blew it up as a result of we had been good. The bankers suppose it might do 1,000,000 every week, that membership. 100 thousand sq. toes, three flooring, prime flooring —

You’ve bought the entire thing totally visualized.

PETERS I do every thing in my head. The whole lot. The whole lot. Each film, every thing. I see the tales. I see the stuff.

On the set of Caddyshack, one in all a number of field workplace successes — together with A Star Is Born and Tim Burton’s Batman — that Jon Peters produced. Orion Photos/Courtesy Everett Assortment

On Dana White and Ari Emanuel

Peters says he realized Brazilian jiujitsu, which he says led him to an affiliation with UFC CEO Dana White. He says he was engaged on a venture with White that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel vetoed.

PETERS He nixed it. It was like, “I don’t need Peters to be concerned in our firm.” And I used to be there earlier than he ever even got here in. I used to be there earlier than he ever even knew what that was, as a result of I’ve all the time been a fighter.

And Ari nixed it?

PETERS Yeah. Effectively, what? Cash does unusual issues. And Ari is what he’s. He’s simply not a really good man. A really offended man. And he’s married to a lady that [my daughter] Caleigh went to high school with, a younger woman. [Emanuel, 63, is married to 35-year-old Sarah Staudinger.] It’s superb how all people hates this man a lot. I mentioned to Dana, too, I mentioned, “Dana, watch out that he doesn’t pull a Peter Guber on you.”

On Donald Trump

PETERS I bought into an argument with any person who referred to as Trump a criminal. And I mentioned Trump makes use of the system to his benefit as each good government ought to and does do, interval. And should you suppose, irrespective of how candy this girl [Kamala Harris] is, [that she’s] going to do something, when Trump has 4 years of coping with these gangsters all around the world — he is aware of how one can get it achieved. And you’ll’t change genius. He’s a genius. He’s created himself, the largest man on this planet, and he actually needs to do good for individuals. Folks maintain saying to me, “Oh, he might simply keep dwelling and be wealthy.” No, it’s not sufficient. He needs to make a distinction. And I perceive. I do too. That’s what Oz is about.

Have you ever met him?

PETERS Oh, certain. I’ve identified him a very long time. Are you kidding? Oh, a very long time. I’ve some humorous tales about him, me and Marla Maples and all.

I’d love to listen to these.

PETERS Yeah. I used to be pleasant with Marla Maples, and I took her to Disneyland, however I used to be nonetheless relationship my ex-wife Mindy. So I wasn’t with Marla. We had been divorced, however we had been associates and she or he would say, “OK, come choose me up.” And I used to be with Marla at Disneyland, and one in all [my] children was sick. So I mentioned, “ what? I’ve bought to go; I’ve bought a driver coming to take you dwelling,” and I left her there. [She told Trump,] “Jon Peters left me at Disneyland.” She dumped on me with him. [In terms of women,] he might put them in an condominium, however I might put girls in a film. And so I all the time was forward of him. what I imply? And he knew it, and I knew it, and we knew it. However I feel he’s a genius. I do. I feel he’s what we’d like. And I hope we don’t get that girl as a result of we’re going to finish up within the shitter. Once more, as a result of we’d like a globalist, not a native individual.

When was the final time you noticed Trump?

PETERS We had been imagined to have lunch with [Mike] Tyson and [Tyson’s wife] Kiki and him, and I used to be going to donate 100 grand. And when he came upon it was me, due to the Marla factor, he canceled the lunch.

On the Trump Assassination Try

PETERS I consider it’s the federal government. In case you have a look at the details, and I’ve studied it, it’s Biden.

If that’s the case, they did a really sloppy job.

PETERS Sure. Effectively, as a result of it was arrange by the federal government.

They picked that child?

PETERS They employed him, sure.

They might have achieved higher.

PETERS No, that’s the purpose. They discover a man who believes that Trump is the enemy and the satan. You’ll see. It’s Biden and that complete sick group. Now, one other factor, when Biden was deciding to go away [the presidential race], they had been shopping for out his contract for $100 million. As a result of he’s broke, he has no cash. Now the donors put up sufficient cash to purchase him off, to repay his notes, to present him cash, after which he determined to go away.

They could put successful on me [because of the Trump assassination project], not within the type of a bullet however within the type of the IRS. … The story begins with Trump as a little bit boy and Biden as a little bit boy. And also you begin to see how Biden was obsessive about Trump, who was all the time movie-star handsome and wealthy. … Oliver is a tremendous author, and I’m an excellent storyteller. … I haven’t pitched it to anyone, [but] Netflix can be an ideal, good place. [Stone says, “I am not working on an assassination movie or any other project with Jon Peters.”]

Written by the writer of this story and Nancy Griffin, Hit & Run particulars how Jon Peters and Peter Guber took management of Sony, burned by means of tons of money and had been fired. Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

On His Skill to Spot — and Date — Stars

PETERS [When I went on] Joe Rogan’s podcast [in September 2022], I wished Joe to ask, “What’s it about you? You’re nice-looking, however you’re not Elvis.” It’s as a result of I’m a dream weaver and what I did with Barbra, once I did her hair, I mentioned, “I’m going to let you know your complete life for the subsequent 5 years.” I had simply seen some present with Bette Midler, who I liked, however she was not Barbra. And Barbra was down and out. I mentioned, “We simply met. You’re the perfect. You’re the perfect! Return to work!” … I discovered A Star Is Born, and I noticed it as Gone With the Wind. And that’s how I did the poster, with two individuals, bare. I get the visions.

Once I bought to the Rogan present, the very first thing they mentioned was, “Would you like a shot?” They provide you — he takes, earlier than each present, some shot that offers him a jack-up. It’s authorized, however yeah, so he provides me that.

You took it?

PETERS Positive. I used to be able to roll, man. I got here to combat. And so we went in, and subsequent factor , he provides me a joint. And I smoked that, too, so I don’t bear in mind a factor I mentioned.

This story appeared within the Oct. 30 subject of The Hollywood Reporter journal. Click on right here to subscribe.