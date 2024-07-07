Jon Landau, “Titanic” and “Avatar” producer, dies at 63

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who labored carefully with director James Cameron on the “Titanic” and the “Avatar” franchise, has died. He was 63.

Alan Bergman, Disney Leisure co-chairman, introduced Landau’s dying in a press release Saturday. No explanation for dying was given.

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary expertise and fervour introduced a few of the most unforgettable tales to life on the large display screen. His exceptional contributions to the movie trade have left an indelible mark, and he might be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and profitable producer but a good higher particular person and a real power of nature who impressed throughout him,” Bergman stated.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron led to a few Oscar nominations and a greatest image win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Collectively the pair account for a few of the greatest blockbusters in film historical past, together with “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Approach of Water.”

(L-R) Jon Landau and James Cameron attend their Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese language Theatre on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Photos



Born in New York Metropolis, on July 23, 1960, Landau was the son of movie producers. He grew up within the Riverdale part of the Bronx and moved along with his household to Los Angeles within the mid-Nineteen Seventies and attended the USC College of Cinematic Arts.

Landau’s profession started within the Eighties as a manufacturing supervisor, and he progressively rose by means of the ranks till taking over a producer position on “Titanic,” Cameron’s costly epic concerning the notorious catastrophe. The wager paid off: “Titanic” grew to become the first film to cross $1 billion in world box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, together with greatest image.

“I can not act and I can not compose and I can not do visible results. I suppose that is why I am producing.” Landau stated whereas accepting the award with Cameron.