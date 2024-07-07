Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63

Jon Landau stands for a portrait on the ninety fifth Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in February 2023 on the Beverly Hilton Resort in Beverly Hills, Calif. Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who labored intently with director James Cameron on “Titanic” and the “Avatar” sequence, has died. Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who labored intently with director James Cameron on three of the largest blockbusters of all time, “Titanic” and two “Avatar” movies, has died. He was 63.

Landau’s household introduced his dying Saturday. No reason behind dying was given.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron led to a few Oscar nominations and a greatest image win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Collectively the pair account for a few of the greatest blockbusters in film historical past, together with “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Manner of Water.”

“Jon Landau believed within the dream of cinema. He believed that movie is the final word human artwork type, and to make movies it’s a must to first be human your self,” Cameron mentioned in a prolonged assertion posted by The Hollywood Reporter. “He might be remembered as a lot for his huge generosity of spirit as for the flicks themselves.

“I labored with Jon Landau for 31 years and I by no means noticed him downcast as soon as,” Cameron mentioned. “He led with a steadiness of humor and fierce will, and true pleasure within the work.”

Landau’s profession started within the Eighties as a manufacturing supervisor, and he regularly rose by means of the ranks, serving as a co-producer on “Honey I Shrunk the Youngsters” and “Dick Tracy.”

He took on the producer function on “Titanic,” Cameron’s costly epic concerning the notorious 1912 maritime catastrophe. The wager paid off: “Titanic” turned the primary film to cross $1 billion in international box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, together with greatest image.

“I can not act and I can not compose and I can not do visible results, so I assume that is why I am producing.” Landau mentioned whereas accepting the award with Cameron.

Their partnership continued, with Landau changing into a high government at Cameron’s Lightstorm Leisure. In 2009 the pair watched as “Avatar,” a sci-fi epic filmed and proven in theaters with groundbreaking 3D expertise, surpassed the box-office success of “Titanic.” It stays the top-grossing movie of all time.

Its sequel, “Avatar: The Manner of Water,” is third on the checklist.

“Your knowledge and assist formed so many people in methods we’ll all the time be glad about,” Zoe Saldaña, one of many stars of the “Avatar” franchise, mentioned in an emotional tribute on Instagram. “Your legacy will proceed to encourage us and information us in our journey.”

Landau has been a key participant within the “Avatar” franchise, which noticed frequent delays of the discharge of “The Manner of Water.” Landau defended the sequel’s progress and Cameron’s bold plans to movie a number of sequels directly to maintain the franchise going.

“So much has modified however loads hasn’t,” Landau advised The Related Press in 2022, just a few months forward of the sequel’s launch. “One of many issues that has not modified is: Why do individuals flip to leisure in the present day? Identical to they did when the primary ‘Avatar’ was launched, they do it to flee, to flee the world through which we stay.”

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary expertise and fervour introduced a few of the most unforgettable tales to life on the massive display. His exceptional contributions to the movie business have left an indelible mark, and he might be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and profitable producer but a fair higher particular person and a real drive of nature who impressed throughout him,” Alan Bergman, Disney Leisure co-chairman, mentioned in a press release.

Landau was named an government vice chairman of function films at twentieth Century Fox when he was 29, which led him to supervise main hits together with “House Alone” and its sequel, in addition to “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “True Lies,” the place he first began working intently with Cameron.

Landau was additionally influential in bringing the manga adaptation “Alita: Battle Angel” to the massive display in 2019. Cameron supported the undertaking, however his “Avatar” commitments stored him from directing it. As an alternative, Landau labored with director Robert Rodriguez to get the movie accomplished.

Born in New York on July 23, 1960, Landau was the son of movie producers Ely and Edie Landau. The household moved to Los Angeles within the Seventies, and Landau went on to graduate from the College of Southern California’s movie faculty.

Ely Landau died in 1993. Edie Landau, the Oscar-nominated producer of movies like “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Night time,” “Hopscotch” and “The Lethal Recreation,” died in 2022.

Jon Landau is survived by his spouse of practically 40 years, Julie; their sons, Jamie and Jodie; and two sisters and a brother.

Copyright 2024 NPR