Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who labored intently with director James Cameron on three of the most important blockbusters of all time, “Titanic” and two “Avatar” movies, has died. He was 63.

Landau’s household introduced his dying Saturday. No reason for dying was given.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron led to 3 Oscar nominations and a finest image win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Collectively the pair account for among the greatest blockbusters in film historical past, together with “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Means of Water.”

“Jon Landau believed within the dream of cinema. He believed that movie is the final word human artwork kind, and to make movies you must first be human your self,” Cameron stated in a prolonged assertion posted by The Hollywood Reporter. “He will likely be remembered as a lot for his huge generosity of spirit as for the flicks themselves.

“I labored with Jon Landau for 31 years and I by no means noticed him downcast as soon as,” Cameron stated. “He led with a steadiness of humor and fierce will, and true pleasure within the work.”

Landau’s profession started within the Eighties as a manufacturing supervisor, and he progressively rose by means of the ranks, serving as a co-producer on “Honey I Shrunk the Youngsters” and “Dick Tracy.”

He took on the producer position on “Titanic,” Cameron’s costly epic concerning the notorious 1912 maritime catastrophe. The guess paid off: “Titanic” grew to become the primary film to cross $1 billion in international box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, together with finest image.

“I am unable to act and I am unable to compose and I am unable to do visible results, so I assume that is why I am producing.” Landau stated whereas accepting the award with Cameron.

Their partnership continued, with Landau changing into a prime govt at Cameron’s Lightstorm Leisure. In 2009 the pair watched as “Avatar,” a sci-fi epic filmed and proven in theaters with groundbreaking 3D expertise, surpassed the box-office success of “Titanic.” It stays the top-grossing movie of all time.

Its sequel, “Avatar: The Means of Water,” is third on the checklist.

“Your knowledge and assist formed so many people in methods we’ll at all times be thankful for,” Zoe Saldaña, one of many stars of the “Avatar” franchise, stated in an emotional tribute on Instagram. “Your legacy will proceed to encourage us and information us in our journey.”

Landau has been a key participant within the “Avatar” franchise, which noticed frequent delays of the discharge of “The Means of Water.” Landau defended the sequel’s progress and Cameron’s formidable plans to movie a number of sequels directly to maintain the franchise going.

“So much has modified however rather a lot hasn’t,” Landau advised The Related Press in 2022, a number of months forward of the sequel’s launch. “One of many issues that has not modified is: Why do folks flip to leisure at this time? Similar to they did when the primary ‘Avatar’ was launched, they do it to flee, to flee the world by which we reside.”

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary expertise and fervour introduced among the most unforgettable tales to life on the massive display. His outstanding contributions to the movie business have left an indelible mark, and he will likely be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and profitable producer but a fair higher individual and a real pressure of nature who impressed throughout him,” Alan Bergman, Disney Leisure co-chairman, stated in a press release.

Landau was named an govt vp of characteristic films at twentieth Century Fox when he was 29, which led him to supervise main hits together with “Residence Alone” and its sequel, in addition to “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “True Lies,” the place he first began working intently with Cameron.

Landau was additionally influential in bringing the manga adaptation “Alita: Battle Angel” to the massive display in 2019. Cameron supported the mission, however his “Avatar” commitments stored him from directing it. As an alternative, Landau labored with director Robert Rodriguez to get the movie accomplished.

Born in New York on July 23, 1960, Landau was the son of movie producers Ely and Edie Landau. The household moved to Los Angeles within the Seventies, and Landau went on to graduate from the College of Southern California’s movie college.

Ely Landau died in 1993. Edie Landau, the Oscar-nominated producer of movies like “Lengthy Day’s Journey Into Evening,” “Hopscotch” and “The Lethal Recreation,” died in 2022.

Jon Landau is survived by his spouse of almost 40 years, Julie; their sons, Jamie and Jodie; and two sisters and a brother.