Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Debicki Give Advice to First-Time Nominees

Carrie Coon

The Gilded Age

Drink loads of water. Actually. Keep hydrated. There’s no ensures there might be water if you truly get to the venue, both, proper? Additionally, bear in mind, it’s different folks’s blessings, too. It’s an honor to be nominated. Sure, there aren’t that many roles proper now. Sure, the trade has probably not recovered post-strike, and all of us who’re working acknowledge what a place of privilege it’s the place you may have a job in any respect, proper? The awards jockeying occurs on the web. Your life is going on within the room. Be current, meet actors and creators that you just love, and be grateful and benefit from the night.

Alan Cumming

The Traitors

The truth that you’re having to do it — the truth that you’re in the course of it — is a good factor. Probably the most terrible factor is that if you don’t win, you get pity. It’s additionally good to be engaged on one thing else — when you may have an excessive amount of time to [campaign], it means you’re probably not working.

Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown

Each chapter of it feels so surreal. It nonetheless feels very surreal right now, nevertheless it felt so, so surreal final 12 months [when nominated for The Crown]. Don’t overanalyze. It’s simply pretty to have your work acknowledged. I believe actors can actually get in their very own head fairly shortly, and having been to the Emmys now and some award exhibits, they’re so unusual and fantastic. I simply am all the time floored to satisfy folks I like and inform them that their work is so fantastic.

Jon Hamm

Fargo

I bear in mind being overwhelmed my first time. It’s a recognition by your friends. And I do know we’re on the draw back of Peak TV, however there’s nonetheless tons of TV on the market, so to have your position or present or efficiency or no matter it’s singled out of the multitudes is already a win. After which simply take pleasure in the remainder of it. I don’t assume it’s why any of us actually get into what we do, nevertheless it’s additionally fairly enjoyable. And if you go searching, particularly if you’re in a room, and also you see who else you’re attending to share the expertise with, it’s a really good feeling.

