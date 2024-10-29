Johnny Depp Penélope Cruz star in Day Drinker

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz are reteaming for Day Drinker, a thriller that Marc Webb will direct for Lionsgate.

The corporate launches worldwide gross sales on the title this week on the American Movie Market. It marks Depp’s most high-profile try and mount a Hollywood comeback following the various controversies that arose from his messy divorce from actress Amber Heard. The actor in recent times starred within the French interval drama Jeanne du Barry final yr and directed the interval indie Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Insanity that simply performed on the Rome Movie Pageant, however these weren’t business performs and had been made with European backers.

Drinker is squarely within the bankable motion style and has the gamers to show it. Producing are Thunder Street’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who produce the John Wick franchise for Lionsgate. Adam Kolbrenner, whose credit embrace The Tomorrow Warfare, Free Man, and Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, can be producing, together with Zach Dean. Dean, who has made a reputation for himself within the motion style with Tomorrow Warfare, Quick X and Scott Derrickson’s upcoming thriller The Gorge, wrote the unique spec screenplay.

In Drinker, a cruise ship bartender meets a mysterious day drinker—just for each of them to seek out themselves entangled in a prison underbelly, and related in sudden methods.

“Day Drinker combines a extremely business idea with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an unimaginable world, and there’s no higher filmmaker than Marc or two extra completely forged actors than Johnny and Penélope to deliver that world to life,” mentioned Lionsgate Movement Image Group chair Adam Fogelson in an announcement

Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the undertaking for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the offers for the studio.

The undertaking is the second latest collaboration between Lionsgate and 30WEST, who additionally teamed for Energy Ballad, a music-themed comedy directed by John Carney which stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. It’s at present in post-production. 30WEST may even government produce Drinker.

Drinker will mark the fourth time that Depp and Cruz have labored collectively, after Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Homicide on the Orient Categorical.

Webb is the director who broke into Hollywood along with his Sundance sleeper hit 500 Days of Summer time after which went on to direct Wonderful Spider-Man and The Wonderful Spider-Man 2. He’s in put up on a live-action model of Snow White for Disney.

Depp is repped by Vary Media Companions and legal professional Lisa Nitti whereas Cruz is represented by CAA, Untitled Leisure and Kuranda Administration.

Webb is represented by CAA and Lichter, Grossman and Dean by CAA, Kolbrenner’s Lit Leisure Group, and legal professional Andrew Hurwitz.