Johnny Depp Morphs into Captain Jack Sparrow for Sweet Hospital Visit

Johnny Depp introduced again Captain Jack Sparrow throughout a latest go to to a youngsters’s hospital.

Depp, 61, confirmed up on the Donostia College Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain on Thursday, September 26. The actor was decked out in full costume as his well-known Pirates of the Caribbean character, together with the long-lasting garb and luscious locks.

Throughout his go to, Depp roamed the pediatrics and oncology wards. He remained in character as he posed for photographs with the hospital employees and interacted with sufferers. The go to was a smash hit for the employees and sufferers, and the hospital thanked Depp for taking the time for the joyous event.

“From Osakidetza, and particularly from all of the employees of the Donostia College Hospital, we want to categorical our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his help and his power,” the power wrote in Spanish through X on Thursday.

Depp’s hospital go to occurred whereas he was on the town for the premiere of his movie Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Insanity. Whereas Depp shouldn’t be within the forged, he serves because the director and a producer. The biopic, which relies on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Stephen Graham, Al Pacino and Antonia Desplat.

After Spain, Depp will probably be jetting off to New York Metropolis for the opening of his artwork exhibit “A Bunch of Stuff.” The show opens on October 4 on the Starrett-Lehigh Constructing in Manhattan.

Depp performed Captain Jack Sparrow from ​2003 to 2017 in 5 movies for the Disney franchise. Followers have been launched to the quirky pirate character within the first installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl, which additionally starred Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. Not solely did Depp simply painting Captain Jack Sparrow, he additionally helped create the infamous swashbuckler’s persona.

Followers weren’t the one ones who immediately fell in love with the pirate. Critics have been additionally impressed with Depp’s efficiency. Depp earned nominations for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for the character. In 2004, he gained the SAG Award for Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Position.

Depp made his last look within the Pirates franchise within the 2017 movie Useless Males Inform No Tales. A sixth movie was within the works on the time, nevertheless, it by no means got here to fruition. On the similar time, Depp was within the midst of his tumultuous cut up from ex-wife Amber Heard. The exes ended up in courtroom after Heard penned an op-ed claiming she was abused by Depp. Depp sued Heard for defamation. A jury reached a verdict discovering that Heard’s statements have been false.