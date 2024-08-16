Johnny Bananas on The Challenge Premiere: Devin and Leroy Struggled

The Problem: Battle of the Eras wasted no time stepping into the motion. The primary problem of the season discovered Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett struggling mightily — and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio says followers solely noticed the half of it.

Whereas discussing the Wednesday, August 14, premiere, the 42-year-old MTV star informed Us Weekly solely that Devin, 35, and Leroy, 39, had been within the water for “an eternity.”

“I feel Devin’s boat sank. However in all equity, these weren’t boats. It was like in the event you took a kind of straw hats and flipped it the wrong way up. That’s what it was. You had been making an attempt to row like in a saucer. It was troublesome,” Johnny defined. “I’ve expertise in boats, so although I’d by no means rode in something like this, I sort of understood the approach that it required. I don’t assume Devin and Leroy obtained that discovered very properly.”

Season 40 of The Problem has the forged divided into 4 groups: Period 1 (forged members from seasons 1-10), Period 2 (seasons 11-20), Period 3 (seasons 21-30) and Period 4 (seasons 31-40). After the primary problem in Wednesday’s premiere, the underside female and male from every period had been robotically despatched to an elimination spherical.

“There was a lot strain [during] that first problem as a result of we knew that half of the home was going into elimination,” Johnny stated.

In a twist for the season, the opponents for the elimination spherical will probably be chosen by the winners of every period following a gaggle dialogue in every period’s respective deliberation room.

“Typically issues are revealed within the room when individuals are in a determined scenario that would generally change the result,” Johnny informed Us of the deliberation room. “I want it that manner. Everybody has to go in and plead their case.”

For Period 2, Johnny and Laurel Stucky had been tasked with choosing opponents for Ryan Kehoe and KellyAnne Judd. In an fascinating twist, Cara Maria Sorbello requested Johnny and Laurel to strike a cope with her after years of enjoying the sport on reverse sides of the home.

“The drama obtained began instantly with Period 2,” Johnny stated of the second. “I don’t have beef with Cara Maria, per se. However I do know that her and I’ve had no relationship for the previous 5 years,” Johnny added. “Whereas the opposite females on Period 2, I do know all of them and I simply felt extra comfy that they had been gonna have my again when push got here to shove.”

Along with Johnny, Cara Maria, Laurel, KellyAnne and Ryan, Period 2 is rounded out with Derek Chavez, Nehemiah Clark, Aviv Melmed, Brandon Nelson and Emily Schromm.

“The fellows had been slightly harder as a result of nobody actually excelled, nobody actually stood out. There wasn’t one man over the remaining that was like ‘OK, we actually want this particular person,’” Johnny stated. “So it principally simply got here right down to extra of a crew vote and what everybody else needed to do. However it’s arduous that early on. Because the season goes on, as competitions go on, you’re way more in a position to decide the place folks lie and in the event that they’re gonna be an asset to the crew. So [episode 1] was simply sort of throwing warning to the wind and simply figuring it out from there.”

The Problem: Battle of the Eras airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For extra from Johnny, watch the video above.